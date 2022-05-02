Moody's downgrades the ratings on repack notes of FCC SURF and FCC 130 SANEF LOAN REPACK

EUR 1060.5m of structured securities affected

Frankfurt am Main, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by FCC SURF and FCC 130 SANEF LOAN REPACK.

Issuer: FCC SURF

....EUR 207,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 146,349,000.00) Series A1 Floating Rate Partly Paid Notes due 2024, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)

....EUR 168,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 118,776,000) Series A2 Floating Rate Partly Paid Notes due 2024, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)

....EUR 207,000,000 Series (Current Outstanding amount EUR 146,349,000.00) B1 Floating Rate Partly Paid Notes due 2024, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 168,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 118,776,000) Series B2 Floating Rate Partly Paid Notes due 2024, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: FCC 130 SANEF LOAN REPACK

....EUR 40,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 28,300,000.00) Partly Paid Class A Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 30,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 21,200,400.00) Partly Paid Class B Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 75,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 53,050,500.00) Partly Paid Class C Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 200,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 141,400,000.00) Partly Paid Class D Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 100,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 70,700,000.00) Partly Paid Class E Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 200,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 141,400,000.00) Partly Paid Class F Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 50,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 35,350,000.00) Partly Paid Class G Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 45,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 31,800,600.00) Partly Paid Class H Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 10,000,000 (Current Outstanding amount EUR 7,050,000.00) Partly Paid Class I Notes due 2025, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 5, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Both transactions represent repackaging of loan receivables resulting from two term loans issued by SANEF S.A. (Term Loan A and Term Loan B, the "underlying term loans"). Both term loans are financially guaranteed by Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA ("AGE", not rated). Furthermore, both transactions involve interest rate swaps: Dexia Credit Local is the interest rate swap counterparty in FCC SURF and BNP Paribas is the swap counterparty in FCC 130 SANEF LOAN REPACK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrades on the affected notes are primarily driven by Moody's announcement on April 13, 2022 that it has downgraded the senior unsecured bank credit facility ratings of the underlying term loans to Baa2 from Baa1. For further information on this rating action see the press release titled "Moody's affirms HIT's Baa3 rating, downgrades SANEF to Baa2; stable outlook" on www.moodys.com.

Today's actions also reflect that Moody's ratings of these repack notes no longer recognize the benefit of a guarantee. In April 2021, the guarantee on the underlying term loans was transferred from Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AGUK, currently A1-rated but A2-rated at the time) to Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA, an entity not rated by Moody's. As a result, the ratings of the repack notes should have been adjusted at that time to reflect the ratings of the underlying term loans without the benefit of the guarantee.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in May 2021. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Given the repack nature of both transactions' structures, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risk of the Underlying Asset and the Swap Counterparty. A downgrade or upgrade of either the Underlying Asset or the Swap Counterparty could trigger a downgrade or upgrade on the Notes.

Moody's notes that both transactions are subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively impact the ratings of the notes, as evidenced by 1) uncertainties of credit conditions in the general economy and 2) more specifically, any uncertainty associated with the underlying credits in the transaction could have a direct impact on the repackaged transaction, and 3) additional expected loss associated with hedging agreements in this transaction may also negatively impact the ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis focuses on the risks relating to the credit quality of the assets backing the repack and of the counterparties. Moody's generally determines the expected loss posed to noteholders by adding together the severities for loss scenarios arising from either underlying asset default, and if applicable, hedge counterparty risk, each weighted according to its respective probability.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved FCC 130 SANEF LOAN REPACK credit ratings is Raja Iyer, VP-Senior Analyst, SFG, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved FCC SURF credit ratings is Ian Perrin, Associate Managing Director, SFG, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

