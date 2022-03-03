Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of The Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc to A3 from A2; outlook changed to negative

London, 03 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the underlying rating to A3 from A2 on The Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc's (the Issuer) GBP152.5 million index-linked senior secured bonds (the Bonds) due 2031. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The Issuer is the financing vehicle for The Hospital Company (Dartford) Limited (ProjectCo).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects (1) ProjectCo's projected long-term financial metrics have reduced and are now weaker than A2 rated peer projects; and (2) execution risk around various estate remedial works, some of which have unknown scope and cost.

The A3 underlying rating reflects as credit strengths (1) ProjectCo's long-term private finance initiative (PFI) project agreement (PA) with the Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust (the Trust) to build, finance, maintain and provide facilities management (FM) services to the Darent Valley Hospital; (2) the predictable and stable revenue stream under the PA; (3) satisfactory operating performance of the hospital, albeit the Trust has raised some performance issues; (4) the recent removal of soft FM services simplifies ProjectCo's operational obligations; and (5) creditor protections included within the financing structure.

The A3 underlying rating also reflects the following credit weaknesses (1) projected financial metrics are weak relative to most comparable A2 rated UK PFI projects, (2) uncertainty around the extent of remedial works required following the fire and estate condition surveys and (3) risk around ProjectCo not completing remedial works by the stipulated dates and incurring additional financial deductions and performance score reductions.

In November 2021, ProjectCo and the Trust signed a Settlement and Amendment Deed (the S&AD). Whilst this resolves some Trust claims about historic performance, ProjectCo must deliver various remedial works within a stipulated timeframe (which may be extended for certain delay events, for example arising from coronavirus or Trust access restrictions). The S&AD also requires ProjectCo to procure fire safety and site condition surveys, and to complete any identified remedial works. The extent of such works is currently unknown. Whilst ProjectCo has adequate liquidity to cover the currently expected rectification costs, if actual costs are higher it would place further stress on the company's short term liquidity.

ProjectCo has budgeted around GBP6 million in remedial works (excluding fire safety and site condition) over 2022 and 2023. These will reduce the debt service cover ratios (DSCRs) below 1.0x for a number of upcoming calculation dates. Importantly, after the last debt payment date in October 2021, ProjectCo had around GBP4 million of free cash, which enables debt service to be paid without using the debt service reserve account (DSRA). The controlling creditor Assured Guaranty has agreed to reduce the financing document Event of Default DSCR covenants for 2022 and 2023 such that the remedial costs will not, in and of themselves, result in a financial ratio event of default.

ProjectCo's projected financial metrics (after 2023 and therefore excluding the short term impact of remedial works) have slightly weakened because of the UK's planned corporation tax increase in 2023. Previously, metrics were already positioned weakly relative to similar A2 projects.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

ProjectCo faces the risk of delivering remedial works, including some with currently uncertain cost and difficulty. If the required remedial works are more expensive than expected it would place further stress upon ProjectCo's short term liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if (1) ProjectCo satisfactorily completes all required remedial works and (2) ProjectCo's projected financial metrics improve such that DSCRs are above 1.25x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) required fire safety and site condition remedial works are more significant than currently expected, or (2) ProjectCo experiences difficult in delivering remedial works and this leads to increased financial deductions or performance score reductions.

