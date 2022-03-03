Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of The Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc to A3 from A2; outlook changed to negative

London, 03 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
the underlying rating to A3 from A2 on The Hospital Company (Dartford)
Issuer Plc's (the Issuer) GBP152.5 million index-linked
senior secured bonds (the Bonds) due 2031. The outlook was changed
to negative from stable.
The Issuer is the financing vehicle for The Hospital Company (Dartford)
Limited (ProjectCo).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects (1) ProjectCo's projected long-term
financial metrics have reduced and are now weaker than A2 rated peer projects;
and (2) execution risk around various estate remedial works, some
of which have unknown scope and cost.
The A3 underlying rating reflects as credit strengths (1) ProjectCo's
long-term private finance initiative (PFI) project agreement (PA)
with the Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust (the Trust) to build,
finance, maintain and provide facilities management (FM) services
to the Darent Valley Hospital; (2) the predictable and stable revenue
stream under the PA; (3) satisfactory operating performance of the
hospital, albeit the Trust has raised some performance issues;
(4) the recent removal of soft FM services simplifies ProjectCo's operational
obligations; and (5) creditor protections included within the financing
structure.
The A3 underlying rating also reflects the following credit weaknesses
(1) projected financial metrics are weak relative to most comparable A2
rated UK PFI projects, (2) uncertainty around the extent of remedial
works required following the fire and estate condition surveys and (3)
risk around ProjectCo not completing remedial works by the stipulated
dates and incurring additional financial deductions and performance score
reductions.
In November 2021, ProjectCo and the Trust signed a Settlement and
Amendment Deed (the S&AD). Whilst this resolves some Trust
claims about historic performance, ProjectCo must deliver various
remedial works within a stipulated timeframe (which may be extended for
certain delay events, for example arising from coronavirus or Trust
access restrictions). The S&AD also requires ProjectCo to procure
fire safety and site condition surveys, and to complete any identified
remedial works. The extent of such works is currently unknown.
Whilst ProjectCo has adequate liquidity to cover the currently expected
rectification costs, if actual costs are higher it would place further
stress on the company's short term liquidity.
ProjectCo has budgeted around GBP6 million in remedial works (excluding
fire safety and site condition) over 2022 and 2023. These will
reduce the debt service cover ratios (DSCRs) below 1.0x for a number
of upcoming calculation dates. Importantly, after the last
debt payment date in October 2021, ProjectCo had around GBP4
million of free cash, which enables debt service to be paid without
using the debt service reserve account (DSRA). The controlling
creditor Assured Guaranty has agreed to reduce the financing document
Event of Default DSCR covenants for 2022 and 2023 such that the remedial
costs will not, in and of themselves, result in a financial
ratio event of default.
ProjectCo's projected financial metrics (after 2023 and therefore
excluding the short term impact of remedial works) have slightly weakened
because of the UK's planned corporation tax increase in 2023.
Previously, metrics were already positioned weakly relative to similar
A2 projects.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
ProjectCo faces the risk of delivering remedial works, including
some with currently uncertain cost and difficulty. If the required
remedial works are more expensive than expected it would place further
stress upon ProjectCo's short term liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if (1) ProjectCo satisfactorily completes
all required remedial works and (2) ProjectCo's projected financial
metrics improve such that DSCRs are above 1.25x on a sustained
basis.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) required fire safety and site condition
remedial works are more significant than currently expected, or
(2) ProjectCo experiences difficult in delivering remedial works and this
leads to increased financial deductions or performance score reductions.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published
in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
