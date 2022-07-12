Moody's downgrades three Mexican non-financial companies' ratings following the downgrade of Mexico's ratings; outlooks changed to stable

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded three non-financial companies operating in Mexico and changed their outlooks to stable from negative. The rating actions follow the downgrade of the Government of Mexico's ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 and the change of outlook to stable from negative, on 8 July 2022. For more information, please see " Moody's downgrades Mexico's ratings to Baa2, changes outlook to stable from negative" available at https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_465313.

ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED

Affirmations:

..Issuer: America Movil, B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

..Issuer: Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to A3 from A2

..Issuer: Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: America Movil, B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

These rating actions follow the downgrade of the Government of Mexico's ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 with the outlook changed to stable, on 8 July 2022, and reflect these companies' linkages to the Mexican sovereign. Moody's believes that a weaker sovereign has the potential to create a rating constraint on companies operating within its borders, and therefore it is appropriate to limit the extent to which these issuers can be rated higher than the sovereign, in line with Moody's cross-sector rating methodology "Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings" published in June 2019, and available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

These rating actions reflect the fundamental credit profiles of the companies which are stronger than those of the sovereign, and the generally low default dependence of these companies with the sovereign. The ratings on these companies are above Mexico's sovereign rating, a situation that only occurs under exceptional circumstances, when an issuer's fundamentals are stronger than those of the sovereign, and that also reflects their geographic diversification, with a large proportion of their revenue and assets outside of their domestic market.

Moody's decision to downgrade the Government of Mexico's ratings to Baa2 was driven by economic and fiscal trends that Moody's expects to continue to gradually – but persistently – undermine Mexico's overall credit profile, aligning it with that of Baa2-rated peers. Moody's expects economic activity to remain constrained by weak investment prospects and increased structural rigidities. The economic scarring that took place during the pandemic will not be reversed and, consequently, there will be a persistent gap between the pre-pandemic trend level for GDP and current estimates for 2022-24. While prudent fiscal management has limited the deterioration in the government's debt burden, Mexico's debt affordability remains consistently weaker than that of similarly rated peers and is likely to further deteriorate given the higher interest rate environment. Mexico's fiscal prospects will be adversely affected by (i) increased expenditure rigidity related to recurrent support to state-owned enterprises, particularly Pemex, increased pension expenditures, and earmarked capital spending to flagship projects, and (ii) lower financial buffers as fiscal stabilization funds have been virtually depleted. Combined, these elements will restrict the authorities' ability to manage shocks in the coming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (America Movil)

America Movil's rating could be upgraded if Mexico's sovereign rating is upgraded and, concurrently, the company is able to maintain its strong financial profile such that its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains below 2.5x and its adjusted EBITDA margin remains above 35% on a sustained basis.

America Movil's ratings could be downgraded if its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA approaches 3x, with its adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorating toward 25%, without any prospects of a recovery. Adjusted retained cash flow/debt maintained below 25% coupled with negative FCF on a sustained basis could also lead to a downgrade.

Negative pressure could also arise if America Movil makes large debt-funded acquisitions or reinstates significant returns of capital to shareholders while its leverage rises. Significant market share reductions in key markets, negative regulatory shifts limiting profitability or a deterioration in the company's liquidity would also strain the rating. A downgrade of Mexico's sovereign rating would put pressure on America Movil's rating.

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (AC)

AC's ratings could be upgraded if Mexico's sovereign rating is upgraded or if AC continues improving its geographic diversification such that it does not clearly have a dominant exposure to Mexico and the average sovereign rating of main markets is higher than the one of Mexico. For an upgrade to occur, AC will need to maintain sound credit metrics, good business momentum, strong profitability and adequate liquidity.

AC's ratings could be downgraded if its liquidity or credit metrics deteriorate materially such that its Moody's-adjusted leverage rises above 2.5x or interest coverage declines below 6.0x, or both, on a sustained basis. A deterioration in AC's operating margin or a softening in its business momentum because of a weakening in its main market, Mexico, or other markets could result in a downgrade, as could a large debt-funded acquisition.

Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

KOF's ratings could be upgraded if Mexico's sovereign rating is upgraded or if KOF continues improving its geographic diversification such that it does not clearly have a dominant exposure to Mexico and the average sovereign rating of main markets is higher than the one of Mexico. For an upgrade to occur, KOF would also need to improve its credit metrics (debt/EBITDA below 1 time and EBIT/Interest expense above 11 times), and sustain revenues over USD12 billion.

KOF's ratings could be downgraded if KOF fails to reduce leverage as projected or if its credit metrics deteriorate materially, whether because of operating difficulties or further debt-financed acquisitions. If leverage raises above 2.5x over the next 18 months could lead to a downgrade.

The ratings of these two companies could be downgraded, if the rating of the sovereign is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in rating America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and America Movil, B.V. was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. The principal methodology used in rating Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65230. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

