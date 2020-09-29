Moody's downgrades three Sri Lankan banks; outlooks stable

Singapore, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the long-term
foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Ceylon (BOC), Hatton
National Bank PLC (HNB) and Sampath Bank PLC (Sampath) to Caa1 from B3,
and the banks' long-term local currency deposit ratings to
Caa1 from B2.
At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of BOC to caa1 from b3, and those of HNB and Sampath to caa1
from b2.
The rating outlooks, where applicable, are stable.
Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade that was
initiated on 20 April 2020, and follow Moody's downgrade on 28 September
2020 of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to Caa1 from B2, with a stable
outlook. For more information on the sovereign rating action,
please refer to the Government of Sri Lanka issuer page on www.moodys.com.
The full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the BCAs of BOC, HNB and Sampath is driven by the
downgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating. The three banks
have significant credit exposure to the sovereign through their holdings
of government securities and lending to the domestic economy, which
is itself correlated to sovereign creditworthiness.
Moody's has also lowered Sri Lanka's Macro Profile --
a key input to the banks' BCAs -- to Weak- from Weak,
to reflect the deterioration in the operating environment. In particular,
the coronavirus outbreak has weighed on Sri Lanka's already weak
economy and has weakened the government's fiscal position.
Moody's expects the banks' asset quality to worsen significantly
as a result of coronavirus disruptions, although the increase in
problem loans will not be evident until 2021 because of regulatory forbearance
measures, including a moratorium on loan repayments. The
banks' profitability will also deteriorate largely because of higher
credit costs and a compression in net interest margins following successive
policy rate cuts by the central bank. The banks' capital
and funding will, however, remain as key strengths.
Moody's incorporates a high or very high level of government support in
the long-term deposit ratings of the three banks. However,
this does not lead to any rating uplift because the banks' BCAs are already
at the same level as the sovereign rating.
Moody's will subsequently withdraw the ratings of BOC.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings of BOC for its own business
reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for
Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the BCAs and long-term deposit ratings of HNB and
Sampath is unlikely, given that they are already at the same level
as Sri Lanka's sovereign rating and the outlook on the sovereign
rating is stable.
A downgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade
of the BCAs and long-term deposit ratings of HNB and Sampath.
Moody's could also downgrade the banks' BCAs if there is a material deterioration
in asset quality. A significant decline in capitalization could
also pressure the banks' BCAs.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Bank of Ceylon, headquartered in Colombo, reported total assets
of LKR2,722 billion at 30 June 2020.
Hatton National Bank PLC, headquartered in Colombo, reported
total assets of LKR1,244 billion at 30 June 2020.
Sampath Bank PLC, headquartered in Colombo, reported total
assets of LKR1,045 billion at 30 June 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Bank of Ceylon
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
downgraded to caa1 from b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded
to caa1 from b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
downgraded to B3(cr) from B2(cr)
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B2
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer
Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable
from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Bank
Deposit Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3, outlook changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Local Currency Bank
Deposit Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Hatton National Bank PLC
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
downgraded to caa1 from b2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded
to caa1 from b2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
downgraded to B3(cr) from B1(cr)
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B1
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer
Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable
from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Bank
Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3, outlook changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Local Currency Bank
Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
downgraded to caa1 from b2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded
to caa1 from b2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
downgraded to B3(cr) from B1(cr)
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B1
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer
Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable
from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Bank
Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3, outlook changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Local Currency Bank
Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bank of Ceylon
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at NP(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed at NP
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed at NP
..Issuer: Hatton National Bank PLC
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at NP(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed at NP
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed at NP
..Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at NP(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed at NP
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed at NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bank of Ceylon
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Hatton National Bank PLC
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Rating Under Review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
