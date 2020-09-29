Moody's downgrades three Sri Lankan banks; outlooks stable

Singapore, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Ceylon (BOC), Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) and Sampath Bank PLC (Sampath) to Caa1 from B3, and the banks' long-term local currency deposit ratings to Caa1 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of BOC to caa1 from b3, and those of HNB and Sampath to caa1 from b2.

The rating outlooks, where applicable, are stable.

Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade that was initiated on 20 April 2020, and follow Moody's downgrade on 28 September 2020 of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to Caa1 from B2, with a stable outlook. For more information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the Government of Sri Lanka issuer page on www.moodys.com.

The full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the BCAs of BOC, HNB and Sampath is driven by the downgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating. The three banks have significant credit exposure to the sovereign through their holdings of government securities and lending to the domestic economy, which is itself correlated to sovereign creditworthiness.

Moody's has also lowered Sri Lanka's Macro Profile -- a key input to the banks' BCAs -- to Weak- from Weak, to reflect the deterioration in the operating environment. In particular, the coronavirus outbreak has weighed on Sri Lanka's already weak economy and has weakened the government's fiscal position.

Moody's expects the banks' asset quality to worsen significantly as a result of coronavirus disruptions, although the increase in problem loans will not be evident until 2021 because of regulatory forbearance measures, including a moratorium on loan repayments. The banks' profitability will also deteriorate largely because of higher credit costs and a compression in net interest margins following successive policy rate cuts by the central bank. The banks' capital and funding will, however, remain as key strengths.

Moody's incorporates a high or very high level of government support in the long-term deposit ratings of the three banks. However, this does not lead to any rating uplift because the banks' BCAs are already at the same level as the sovereign rating.

Moody's will subsequently withdraw the ratings of BOC.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings of BOC for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the BCAs and long-term deposit ratings of HNB and Sampath is unlikely, given that they are already at the same level as Sri Lanka's sovereign rating and the outlook on the sovereign rating is stable.

A downgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of the BCAs and long-term deposit ratings of HNB and Sampath. Moody's could also downgrade the banks' BCAs if there is a material deterioration in asset quality. A significant decline in capitalization could also pressure the banks' BCAs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of Ceylon, headquartered in Colombo, reported total assets of LKR2,722 billion at 30 June 2020.

Hatton National Bank PLC, headquartered in Colombo, reported total assets of LKR1,244 billion at 30 June 2020.

Sampath Bank PLC, headquartered in Colombo, reported total assets of LKR1,045 billion at 30 June 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bank of Ceylon

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to B3(cr) from B2(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Bank Deposit Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

.... Long-term Local Currency Bank Deposit Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Hatton National Bank PLC

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to B3(cr) from B1(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Bank Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

.... Long-term Local Currency Bank Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, downgraded to B3(cr) from B1(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Bank Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

.... Long-term Local Currency Bank Deposit Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bank of Ceylon

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed at NP(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed at NP

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed at NP

..Issuer: Hatton National Bank PLC

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed at NP(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed at NP

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed at NP

..Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed at NP(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed at NP

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed at NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bank of Ceylon

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Hatton National Bank PLC

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tengfu Li

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

