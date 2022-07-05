Moody's downgrades three and affirms two classes of EMEA CMBS Notes issued by Taurus 2019-4 FIN DAC

London, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of three and affirmed the ratings of two classes of Notes issued by Taurus 2019-4 FIN DAC.

....EUR102.03M (Current outstanding balance EUR89.3M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR26.01M (Current outstanding balance EUR22.8M) Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR26.01M (Current outstanding balance EUR22.8M) Class C Notes, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....EUR26.01M (Current outstanding balance EUR22.8M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR14M (Current outstanding balance EUR12.2M) Class E Notes, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the re-assessment of the expected loss of the underlying loan. The ratings on the classes C, D and E Notes were downgraded because of an increase in expected loss due to a higher default risk of the loan and a lower Moody's property value due to lower expected net cash flows generated by the largest property securing the loan. The ratings on the classes A and B Notes were affirmed because these tranches have sufficient subordination to absorb the higher expected loss of the loan.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

Taurus 2019-4 FIN DAC is a true sale transaction backed by a single loan originally secured by three properties located in Finland: the Ratina Shopping Centre and Ratina Office in Tampere and the Tikkurila property located in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. Following the disposal of the Tikkurila property in December 2021, as of the February 2022 IPD, the transaction balance has decreased to EUR 178.7 million from EUR 204.4 million at closing. The underlying loan is currently secured by the two remaining properties, Ratina Shopping Centre and Ratina Office, representing 82% and 18% of the current reported market value (MV), respectively.

Despite an increase in Ratina Shopping Centre's gross rental income and improvement in vacancy levels over the past year, the net rental income has decreased. Between May 2021 and May 2022, the annual rent increased to EUR 15.0 million from EUR 14.2 million and the vacancy level decreased to 9.7% from 12.5%, but the net rental income decreased to EUR 12.0 million from EUR 12.8 million. The net rental income of the Ratina Office property was stable.

Moody's expects the net cash flow from the Rating Shopping Centre to remain below its previous assumptions given the deteriorating macro-economic environment with lower consumer confidence due to higher inflation and lower GDP growth. The resulting lower sales especially in the discretionary retail stores will lead to lower achievable rental levels. Moody's has decreased the property value used in its analysis to EUR 192.3 million. Based on the resulting higher LTV ratio at loan maturity, Moody's has increased the refinancing default risk for the loan compared with its previous assessment.

Moody's LTV is 76.4% and Moody's total property value is at EUR 233.9 million compared to EUR 252.4 million at closing (excluding Tikkurila property).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are generally: (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loan; (ii) a decrease in default risk assessment.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are: (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan; or (ii) an increase in default risk assessment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Iwona Fernandes

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Oliver Moldenhauer

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

