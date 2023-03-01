Moody's downgrades three loan-specific CMBS classes of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C7

$85 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on three loan-specific ("rake") CMBS securities, issued by Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C7, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-C7 as follows:

Cl. 805A, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at Baa3 (sf)

Cl. 805B, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at Ba3 (sf)

Cl. 805C, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the three loan-specific classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of the declines in the revenue and occupancy of the office property at 805 Third Avenue, New York, New York.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

The rake certificates are backed by a $125 million, non-pooled B-note, which is a junior portion of a $275 million, fixed-rate, 10-year mortgage loan collateralized by the fee simple interest in an office property at 805 Third Avenue in New York, New York. As of the February 15, 2023 distribution date, the whole loan's balance remains unchanged at $275 million from securitization. The loan has a term of 10-year interest only term at a fixed rate of 4.04%, which is allocated such that the A-note has an interest rate of 4.24% and the B-note has an interest rate of 3.80%.

The collateral under the mortgage loan is a 29-story office building located on the east side of Third Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets. The Cohen Brothers developed 805 Third Avenue in 1982 and have owned the property since. The property contains approximately 596,100 square feet (SF) of net rentable area (NRA) consisting of: (i) 564,329 SF of office space (94.7% of NRA); (ii) 30,659 SF of retail space (5.1% of NRA); and (iii) 1,112 SF of storage and other space (0.2% of NRA). The property is well located in Midtown Manhattan, eight blocks north of Grand Central and two blocks from the Lexington Avenue/51st Street subway station.

The property's occupancy rate has deteriorated significantly since securitization and as of September 2022, the property's office portion was 67% leased, compared to 92% leased at securitization. The largest tenant Meredith Corporation (212,594 SF, 35.7% of NRA; lease expiration in December 2026) subleases the majority of its space to multiple tenants including KBRA, Gen II Fund, and NewMax. The lower occupancy has caused the property's annualized September 2022 net cash flow (NCF) to decline to $8.8 million, which is 20% lower than the NCF in 2021 and 48% lower than in 2020. As a result of the decline in NCF the total mortgage debt DSCR was below 1.00X as of September 2022.

The Manhattan office market vacancies have also increased since securitization. According to CBRE, the property's East Side submarket in Manhattan included 19.3 million SF of Class A office space in Q4 2022 with a vacancy of 20.7%, compared to a vacancy rate of 8.4% in 2019. The vacancy of the Manhattan Class A office market as a whole, according to CBRE, reported an increase from 7.6% in 2019 to 15.0% in Q4 2022.

The mortgage loan balance of $275.0 million represents a Moody's LTV of 168.9% based on our Moody's Value and an Adjusted Moody's LTV of 148.1% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. The loan is current on its debt service payments through the February 2023 remittance date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

