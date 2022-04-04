Moody's downgrades three ratings in two Popolare Bari NPLs deals

Madrid, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of three notes in Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l. and Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l. These downgrades reflect lower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans (NPLs) which translates into a reduced credit enhancement of the notes in recent payment dates.

Issuer: Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l.

....EUR126.5M Class A Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jun 11, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

....EUR14M Class B Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Jun 11, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Issuer: Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l.

....EUR80.9M Class A Notes, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by lower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs resulting in a reduced credit enhancement in recent payment dates in both deals.

-Lower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs:

The portfolios are mainly concentrated in the South of Italy and Islands (70.6% in Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l. as of November 2021, and 57.0% in Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l. as of September 2021).

Borrower concentration: about 12.2% of the pool in Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l. by Gross Book Value (GBV) is concentrated on the top 10 obligors which increases potential performance volatility. The concentration is already significant in Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l., at 32.9%.

Industrial concentration: about 31.4% of the secured pool in Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l. is backed by industrial properties, a higher exposure than its peers. Recoveries from this type of properties are volatile, especially for big industrial buildings.

For Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l., cumulative gross collections represent 16.1% of the original GBV as of November 2021. As of November 2021, the Cumulative Collection Ratio was at 65%, below the limit for a subordination event at 90%. A low Cumulative Collection Ratio as in this case means collections are coming slower than anticipated. The NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio was at 95%. NPV Cumulative Profitability ratio is the ratio between the Net Present Value of collections for exhausted debt relationship, discounted at 3.5% yield, against the expected collections as per the original business plan. Unpaid interest on Class B is EUR 1.6 million as of November 2021, since the subordination event was hit in May 2020.

For Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l., in terms of the underlying portfolio, the reported GBV stood at EUR 338.04 million as of November 2021 down from EUR 479.89 million at closing. Out of the approximately EUR 140 million reduction of GBV since closing, principal payments to Class A have been in the range of EUR 52 million. The secured portion has decreased to 55.3% from 63.4% at closing. 770 properties, representing around 37% of the assets backing the initial pool by value, have been sold at 54% of the updated property values on average as of closing but showing a decline for properties sold since 2018. Overall profitability for closed positions calculated as the ratio between recoveries and balance of write-offs (total recoveries plus losses) is 35%, in the low range of Italian NPL securitisations we rate.

The latest business plan received in 2021 contemplates cumulative gross collections below the 41% of the GBV contemplated in the original business plan.

For Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l., in terms of the underlying portfolio, the reported GBV stood at EUR 278.58 million as of September 2021 down from EUR 319.69 million at closing. Out of the approximately EUR 41 million reduction of GBV since closing, principal payments to Class A have been in the range of EUR 17.5 million. The secured portion has decreased to 52.8% from 55.9% at closing. Around 125 properties, representing approximately 27% of the assets backing the initial pool by value, have been sold at 44% of the updated property values as of closing, a relatively low level. Overall profitability for closed positions is 51%.

For Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l., the Cumulative Collection Ratio was at 46.0% as of September 2021. The NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio was at 89.76%, below the trigger of 90% for the first time. This has triggered the deferral of interest for Class B Notes.

The latest business plan received in 2021 contemplates cumulative gross collections below the 38% of the GBV contemplated in the original business plan. The collections remained subdued in most recent payment date in October 2021, with the Class A not receiving principal payment due to insufficient collections, compared to the outstanding amount of Class A at EUR 63.4 million. As a result of that, the cash reserve is not fulling funded, with a shortfall of EUR0.7M.

-Deterioration of the level of credit enhancement in recent payment dates:

The above mentioned lower than expected recovery rate translates into a reduced credit enhancement of all rated notes in both deals.

For Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l., Moody's notes that the advance rate of Class A at 21.8% as of November 2021 is flat compared to 21.8% as of November 2020 and higher than the 21.6% observed in May 2020. This is the ratio between the outstanding amount of the Class A and the gross book value. Simulation of cashflows from the remaining pool in light of portfolio characteristics, coupled with the outstanding balance of the Class A and Class B Notes are no longer consistent with the ratings prior to the downgrades.

For Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l., Moody's notes that the advance rate of Class A at 22.74% as of October 2021 is slightly higher than the 22.35% observed in April 2021, and overall flat in past payment dates. Simulation of cashflows from the remaining pool in light of portfolio characteristics, coupled with the outstanding balance of the Class A Notes are no longer consistent with the rating prior to the downgrade.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay in the recovery timing.

Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its analysis.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped Italy's economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of NPLs. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. But the virus will remain endemic, and economic prospects will vary – starkly, in some cases – by region and sector.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the ratings; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Antonio Tena

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Maria Turbica Manrique

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

