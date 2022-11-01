Moody's downgrades three tranches from three SLM Student Loan Trust securitizations

Approximately $869 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded class A notes issued by three FFELP student loan securitizations sponsored and administered by Navient Solutions, LLC. The securitizations are backed by student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) that are guaranteed by the US government for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2008-2

Cl. A-3, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2008-6

Cl. A-4, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2008-7

Cl. A-4, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade actions are primarily a result of the Class A notes' approaching their legal final maturities and the reliance on Navient's support to pay off the notes in full by their legal final maturity dates. The maturity dates for these notes are between April and July 2023.

In today's action, Moody's considered Navient's willingness and ability to support the notes by paying off the outstanding amount of the notes at their legal final maturity dates. The transactions include a 10% clean-up call provision by Navient. In addition, Navient had previously amended transactions to allow for 10% additional purchase of collateral or to establish a revolving credit facility that enables the trust to borrow money from Navient Corporation on a subordinated basis in order to pay off the notes. Based on the current pool factor for the trusts and available 10% additional purchase, Navient should be able to bring pool factor to 10% by legal final maturity dates of the affected notes and exercise the optional redemption. However, Moody's also considered the uncertainty of Navient calling the deals due to the limited current market interest in FFELP loans in light of recent announcement of student loan forgiveness.

Today's actions also reflect the updated performance of the transactions and updated expected loss on the tranches across Moody's cash flow scenarios. Moody's quantitative analysis derives the expected loss for a tranche using 28 cash flow scenarios with weights accorded to each scenario.

Moody's ratings on the Class A notes of the affected transactions are lower than the ratings on the subordinated Class B notes. Although transaction structures stipulate that Class B interest is diverted to pay Class A principal upon default on the Class A notes, Moody's analysis indicates that the cash flow available to make payments on the Class B notes will be sufficient to make all required payments, including accrued interest, to Class B noteholders by the Class B final maturity dates, which occur later than the final maturity dates of the downgraded Class A notes. The Class B maturities range between January and July 2083.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in April 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool increases as a result of declining borrower usage of deferment, forbearance and IBR, increasing voluntary prepayment rates, or prepayments with proceeds from sponsor repurchases of student loan collateral. Moody's could also upgrade the ratings owing to a build-up in credit enhancement.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool declines as a result of lower than expected voluntary prepayments, and higher than expected deferment, forbearance and IBR rates, which would threaten full repayment of the class by its final maturity date. In addition, because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could downgrade the rating of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating on the United States government.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natallia Birukova

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jinwen Chen

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

