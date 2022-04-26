Moody's downgrades to A1 Oregon City School District 62, OR's issuer, GOULT and FF&C ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 Clackamas County School District 62 (Oregon City), OR's issuer, general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and full faith and credit (FF&C) ratings. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The downgrade affects approximately $157.3 million in outstanding GOULT debt and $121.3 million in outstanding FF&C obligations. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to A1 reflects the narrowing of the district's financial reserves in conjunction with elevated and increasing long-term liabilities. The district has historically maintained fund balance at narrow but consistent levels, though two years of deficit operations leaves general fund balance at the district's board-adopted minimum fund balance policy and at levels significantly below similarly rated peers. The rating continues to be supported by the district's strong local economy which benefits from its location in the Portland metro area, as well as favorable resident wealth and income measures. The rating further incorporates the expectation of enrollment growth over the next few years as the district recovers from depressed enrollment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The district's GOULT bond rating is equivalent to the A1 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The district's general obligation limited tax or full faith and credit rating is also equivalent to the A1 issuer rating and incorporates the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge and are not subject to appropriation. The absence of a rating distinction between the GOULT and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects our expectation that financial reserves will be maintained at current levels or modestly grow over the next couple of years and that long-term liabilities will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in financial reserves

- Substantial decrease in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further sustained narrowing of financial reserves

- Significant increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are supported by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bond holders.

The district's full faith and credit obligations are supported by the district's full faith and credit pledge of all non-restricted resources and debt service is not subject to appropriation. State aid diverted to debt service by the state for the District's full faith and credit pension obligation bonds is the debt repayment resource under the state intercept mechanism. The district's other legally available resources would be utilized if needed to make security payments in the event of a state aid shortfall under the intercept mechanism.

PROFILE

Oregon City School District 62 is located in northwestern Oregon, in Oregon City, about 11 miles south of downtown Portland (Aaa stable). The district encompasses 123 square miles and includes unincorporated areas of Clackamas County (Aaa stable). The district operates one high school, two middle schools, seven elementary schools and sponsors four charter schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

