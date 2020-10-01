Moody's downgrades to A1 and A3 ratings on New York Convention Center Dev. Corp, NY Revenue Bonds; outlook remains negative

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A1 from Aa3 the rating on the New York Convention Center Development Corporation, NY (NYCCDC) senior lien bonds and to A3 from A2 the rating on the NYCCDC's subordinate lien bonds. The outlook on the NYCCDC bonds is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades to A1 and A3 ratings on the NYCCDC senior lien and subordinate lien reflects the sharp reduction in hotel user fees as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the weakened state of New York City's (Aa2 negative) hotel market, which we expect to continue for some time past the end of the pandemic. Third quarter hotel user fee (HUF) revenue was roughly one half of the amount collected in each of the previous two quarters. The dramatic revenue decline and expected future revenue weakness is mitigated by an extraordinarily strong reserve structure which, if revenue continues in line with third quarter collections, could cover several years of debt service payments for the senior lien before draws are made on the debt service reserve.

The subordinate lien reserves are also sufficient to cover several years of debt service payments even if all HUF revenue is used to pay senior lien debt service. The subordinate lien bonds are rated lower than the senior lien bonds to reflect subordination to senior lien debt service and reserve replenishment provisions. The lower rating also reflects an ascending debt service structure that raises the risk that HUF revenue will not increase in step with debt service. Both liens benefit from substantial support provided by a credit support agreement with the State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA), which commits to coverage of one-third of debt service if the reserve accounts have been depleted.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The economic and fiscal consequences of the coronavirus crisis are a key driver for this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the bonds is based on the severe and ongoing disruption to the travel and tourism market from the coronavirus pandemic. This will result in continuing hotel user fee collections that are well below prior expectations. While ample reserves are available for debt service for the next two years, their use will erode the strength of this cushion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Faster than expected return of HUF revenue to levels sufficient to cover debt service payments and replenish reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure of HUF revenue to return to levels sufficient to cover debt service within 2 years

- Significant depletion of revenue and reserve funds that are unlikely to be replenished in a timely fashion

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by: (i) a pledge of a $1.50 per-night hotel unit fee on occupied hotel rooms in New York City, as established by state law and collected and administered by the state; (ii) a revenue account minimum balance requirement of 80% of MADS; (iii) a debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service ($43.4 million for the senior lien and $24.5 million for the subordinate lien); and (iv) a credit support agreement with SONYMA that establishes a dedicated account that may be used to pay up to one-third of debt service each year, after tapping the corporation's other reserves.

PROFILE

The New York Convention Center Development Corporation (NYCCDC) was created by State statute in 1979 to provide authority and funding for the planning and development of a Convention and Exhibition Facility in New York City. The NYCCDC is a subsidiary of the State of New York's Urban Development Corporation (d/b/a Empire State Development). Empire State Development and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority are the two stockholders of NYCCDC.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

