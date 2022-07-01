New York, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded to A1 from Aaa the long-term rating and withdrawn the VMIG 1 short-term rating of the New York State Housing Finance Agency Related – 42nd and 10th Housing Revenue Bonds 2007 Series A, 2008 Series A and 2010 Series A in connection with the recent conversion of the interest rate on the Bonds to the Index Rate and the issuance of a substitute letter of credit (LOC) from Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) replacing the credit enhancement agreement provided by Freddie Mac.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the conversion of the interest rate and the substitution of the credit enhancement the ratings are based upon (i) the direct-pay LOC provided by the Bank; (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provides for timely payment of debt service to bondholders; and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank. Moody's current Barclays Bank PLC long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment is A1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long-term: Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long-term: Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized for the principal amount of the Bonds outstanding plus 46 days of interest at 15%, the maximum rate for the Bonds while in the Index Rate. The LOC, which is available only for the Index Rate mode, provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in such mode.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC by 3:00 p.m., on the business day prior to each principal and/or interest payment date or any redemption date to receive timely payments of principal and/or interest when due. The trustee shall also draw on the LOC for purchase price by 12:30 p.m., on each purchase date (other than mandatory tenders due to expiration or termination of the LOC) to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. The trustee shall draw by 3:30 p.m. on the business day prior to the purchase date for mandatory tender resulting from expiration or termination of the letter of credit. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds. (All times referred to herein are in New York Time).

Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the fifth (5th) calendar day following the Bank's honoring of such interest drawing unless the trustee receives notice on or before the fourth (4th) calendar day that the Bank has not been reimbursed for such drawing or any other Event of Default under the Reimbursement Agreement has occurred, the interest shall not be reinstated and directing the trustee cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds or an immediate redemption of the Bonds. If directed to cause a mandatory tender the trustee shall cause such mandatory purchase on the business day no later than eight (8) days following its receipt of such notice. If directed to cause an immediate redemption the trustee shall cause such redemption on the business day on which the trustee received such notice from the Bank. The LOC terminates on the fifteenth (15th) day following the trustee's receipt of notice of an Event of Default under the Reimbursement Agreement.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or redemption of such Bonds, as provided below:

» Expiration: mandatory tender on the 16th day prior to expiration of the LOC. If LOC still outstanding then mandatory redemption on the 15th day preceding the expiration of the LOC. The stated expiration date of the LOC is May 3, 2027.

» Substitution: mandatory tender on the effective date of the substitution. The LOC terminates following the Bank's receipt of the trustee's certification that a substitute LOC has been accepted provided that all drawings required to be made have been honored by the Bank.

» Interest rate mode conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date. The LOC terminates on the earlier of (i) the fifth calendar day following conversion to a rate mode other than the Index Rate; or (ii) the date the Bank honors a drawing under the LOC on or after conversion of all the Bonds to an interest rate mode other than the Index Rate.

» Event of Default under the Reimbursement Agreement: the Bank may send notice to the trustee that an Event of Default under the Reimbursement Agreement has occurred directing the trustee cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds or an immediate redemption of the Bonds. If directed to cause a mandatory tender the trustee shall cause such mandatory purchase on a business day no later than eight (8) days following its receipt of such notice. If directed to cause an immediate redemption the trustee shall cause such redemption on the business day on which the trustee received such notice from the Bank. The LOC terminates on the fifteenth (15th) day following the trustee's receipt of notice of an Event of Default under the Reimbursement Agreement.

Bonds in the Index Rate mode pay interest on the first business day of each month. The Resolutions permit conversion of interest on the Bonds, in whole by Series, to the daily rate mode, the weekly rate mode, the adjustable rate mode or the fixed rate mode. Moody's current ratings only apply while the Bonds are in the Index Rate mode.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

