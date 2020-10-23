Moody's downgrades to Aa3 Amherst, NY's GO ratings

Assigns Aa3 to 2020 bonds; MIG1 to notes

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 the rating on the Town of Amherst, NY's issuer rating and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aa3 rating to the town's $11.5 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2020 Series A. Additionally we have assigned a MIG1 rating to the town's $38 million Bond Anticipation Notes - 2020 Series A and the estimated $6.8 million Deficiency Notes - 2020 Series B. The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The negative outlook was removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa3 reflects the town's declining financial position which is expected to accelerate in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which we consider to be a social factor in our ESG framework. The rating further incorporates the town's solid suburban Buffalo tax base; above average but manageable debt burden; and sound fiscal management which will likely stabilize reserves in 2021.

We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the Aa3 GOLT rating and the Aa3 Issuer rating reflects the town board's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

The MIG 1 rating on both the BAN and the Deficiency notes reflects the long term credit quality of the anticipated take-out financing currently rated Aa3. In addition, the BAN rating reflects minimal refinancing risks given the strong market access for notes in New York. The deficiency notes has a two year maturity and management plans to budget for repayment of the note in the 2021 and 2022 budgets.

RATING OUTLOOK

The removal of the negative outlook reflects the expectation that the town will be able to repay the deficiency notes within the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Improved financial position

Significant reduction in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Continued decline in reserves

Increase in long-term liabilities

Downgrade of the town's issuer rating (Notes)

Failure of management to budget for repayment of the deficiency note (Notes)

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding GO bonds are secured by the town's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 bonds will permanently fund bond anticipation notes outstanding originally to be used to fund various capital projects across the town. The 2020 BANs will be used to partially renew a portion of outstanding BANs and provide $18 million in new money for various capital projects across the town. 2020 deficiency notes will be used to fund the deficit incurred in 2020 as a result of COVID.

PROFILE

Amherst has a population of approximately 125,024 located in Erie County (A1 stable) adjacent to the City of Buffalo (A1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

