Moody's downgrades to Aa3 City of Albuquerque, NM’s GO & GRT bonds; maintains negative outlook

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 the rating on the City of Albuquerque's $334.5 million in outstanding general obligation bonds. Concurrently, we have downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 the rating on $195.1 million in outstanding gross receipts tax (GRT) bonds. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the general obligation rating to Aa3 reflects Albuquerque's trend of a weakened and limited financial position with general fund deficits reported over four of the past five years and an elevated tread water gap. The rating also considers the city's large and growing regionally-important tax base, manageable direct debt burden, and elevated pension burden, although the city's unfunded liability should benefit from legislative changes made to PERA in 2020.

The downgrade of the GRT rating to Aa3 reflects the downgrade of the GO rating, the linkages between the two ratings, and the special tax revenue stream tie to the general economy. The rating also considers a history of strong maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage, a ten-year history of stable revenue collections, and adequate legal provisions, despite a lack of debt service reserve.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Albuquerque. Since March 1, 2020, the city has incurred around $1.6 million in coronavirus-related expenses, which are eligible for reimbursement from the federal government. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Albuquerque changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the city's thin financial position, which provides limited operating flexibility in periods of uncertainty or budgetary shock. A decline in gross receipts taxes, which act as a primary revenue stream and secure outstanding GRT debt, may result in deterioration of reserves and/or narrowing of debt service coverage. Maintaining structural balance and stable debt service coverage will be key credit considerations going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS (or removal of the negative outlook)

- Trend of operating surpluses that materially increase reserves as a percentage of revenue; diversification of revenue streams (GO)

- Material decline in the city's pension burden (GO)

- Significant economic expansion and diversification (GO/GRT)

- Significant growth in pledged revenue resulting in increased debt service coverage (GRT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of imbalanced operations resulting in deterioration of financial reserves (GO)

- Further increases in the city's pension burden, tread water gap or fixed cost burden (GO)

- Tax base contraction or economic stagnation (GO/GRT)

- Declines in pledged revenues that narrows debt service coverage (GRT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by a direct and continuing property tax levied, without limitation as to rate of amount, on all taxable property within the city. The GRT bonds constitute special limited obligations of the city, secured by an irrevocable and first lien upon the revenues of the 1.225% state shared gross receipts tax.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

Albuquerque is the largest city in the State of New Mexico (GO Aa2 stable), accounting for roughly one-quarter of the State's population. Located at the center of the State in Bernalillo County (GO Aaa stable) at the intersection of two major interstate highways and served by both rail and air, Albuquerque is the major trade, commercial and financial center of the State.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. principal methodology used in this special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

