Moody's downgrades to Aa3 Maryland Water Quality Financing Administration's Bay Restoration Fund bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Maryland Water Quality Financing Administration's (MWQFA) Bay Restoration Fund bonds to Aa3 from Aa2. MWQFA has about $210 million in bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade stems from significant volatility and declines in Bay Restoration Fund (BRF) fee revenue caused both by reduced usage and delayed remittances from local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social risks presented by the pandemic exacerbated vulnerabilities of a structure that depends on multiple utilities, each with its own enforcement and process, to collect and remit BRF fees. Greater remote work post-pandemic will shift some usage away from commercial property, which has a consumption-sensitive fee structure, and toward residential property, which does not. Revenue nevertheless continues to provide ample debt service coverage.

The Aa3 stable rating on Maryland Water Quality Financing Administration's Bay Restoration Fund bonds reflects the broad base of the statewide Bay Restoration Fund (BRF) fee on water consumption imposed on most households and businesses, moderate coverage of debt service by the fees and the requirement for debt service payments to be made before revenue can be released for the use of the MWQFA. The rating also reflects a relatively weak additional bonds test of 1.1 times, sensitivity of the statewide fee on the water consumption of most households and businesses to economic and administrative factors, and the vulnerability of the equity account funds to transfers to the state general fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the Maryland Water Quality Financing Administration's Bay Restoration Fund bonds is stable. The outlook reflects resumed moderate population growth in Maryland and our expectations that collection trends will stabilize as the coronavirus pandemic becomes more manageable and utilities resume normal billing and enforcement measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A stronger leverage constraint

- A binding non-impairment provision that better protects BRF equity fund balances

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant fall-off in revenue

- Material increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from deposits into the pledged revenue fund of the Bay Restoration Fund. The deposits are derived from water usage fees imposed on households and commercial enterprises throughout the State of Maryland (Aaa stable).

PROFILE

The Maryland Water Quality Financing Administration is an instrumentality of the state of Maryland and a unit within the state's Department of the Environment. The MWQFA was created to assist local governments with financing wastewater treatment and drinking water supply systems through revolving loan funds. In 2004, the Maryland General Assembly created the Bay Restoration Fund program, managed by the MWQFA, to help achieve the goals of a multistate initiative to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/US-Public-Finance-Special-Tax-Methodology--PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

