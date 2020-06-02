Moody's downgrades to B1 from Ba2 the rating on Pima County IDA, AZ's Education Revenue Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to B1 from Ba2 the rating on Pima County Industrial Development Authority, AZ's Education Revenue Bonds (Arizona Charter Schools Refunding Project). There are approximately $33.9 million in outstanding revenue bonds of the Pima County Industrial Development Authority ("Pima Pool" or "pool"). Of these, Moody's rates $22.2 million in Series 2013Q and $11.5 million in Series 2016R. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

The rating action resolves the placement of the ratings on review for possible downgrade concurrent with publication of Moody's new Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published on April 13, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B1 reflects Moody's revised pool methodology. Under the methodology, the weighted average credit quality of the 9 pool participants determines the highest possible rating since there are no step-up provisions, and Pima Pool participants are not responsible for debt service payments in the event of another member's default. The rating also takes into account the credit quality of the lowest rated Pima Pool participant and the availability of a pooled debt service reserve account. There is substantial risk of default for the lowest rated Pima Pool participant. However, the ability of pooled reserves to cover this default, along with at least partial expected recovery from the liquidation of pledged collateral, serves to somewhat mitigate this risk.

The participants are small charter schools with slim debt service coverage, weak liquidity, and narrow operating margins. The weakest participants, like Academy with Community Partners (ACP), Paramount, and New School for the Arts, are especially stressed and have experienced enrollment declines. Financial performance at ACP is particularly weak with 21 days' cash exclusive of government receivables and prepaid expenses.

The pool benefits from security features that ensure that debt service is paid from the first available allocations of state aid. The State Treasurer sends state aid directly to the Trustee for payment of debt service before funds are released to the schools. The pool holds close to $4.9 million in liquid reserves that are cross-collateralized across the three outstanding series and among all 9 pool participants.

Pooled reserves are sufficient to cover the loss or complete default of any one participant. They could also cover debt service for all of the weakest participants for a multi-year period, potentially allowing the schools to adjust their operations and attract additional students. As an additional test of the reserves' strength, the pool could withstand the immediate default of the weakest participant and still cover annual debt service payments of the next two weakest participants for a multi-year period.

The schools also maintain credit reserves equal to their maximum annual debt service. While the reserves provide some insulation, the pool's weighted average credit quality increases the likelihood that they will be called upon in the future.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Although reductions in Arizona school funding are expected, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Pima County Industrial Development Authority's Education Revenue Bonds. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving, and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the revenue bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the pool's excess liquidity will mitigate the low weighted average credit quality of the pool. Modest additions to the liquid reserve account will sustain the pool's default tolerance. State funding is likely to be cut, but the outlook reflects our expectation that the schools will make operating adjustments to accommodate reduced state aid.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in the weighted average credit quality of pool participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in the weighted average credit quality of pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

The primary source of payment for the bonds are State Per Pupil Operating Revenues from each school provided by the direct transfer of these funds to the Trustee to fund debt service payments. Available cross-collateralized debt service reserves now equal $4.86 million, enhancing each school's individual credit reserve, and strengthening default tolerance. Bonds are additionally secured by a mortgage on participants' facilities. Covenants include a 1.2 times additional bonds test, and a 1.1 times debt service coverage and 30 days' cash requirement.

PROFILE

The Pima County IDA revenues bonds are secured by a pool of nine charter schools including: (1) Academy with Community Partners (ACP), located in Mesa, which serves 133 students in grades 9-12; (2) Benchmark Charter School serving 410 students in grades K-6; (3) Dobson Ball Academy located in Chandler and serving 468 K-8 students; (4) Dobson Hearn Academy, located in Phoenix, serving 640 students in grades K-8; (5) Kingman Academy, which is located in west central Arizona, about 35 miles from the Arizona/California border, and serves just over 1,300 students in grades K-12; (6) New School for the Arts in Tempe, which serves around 250 students in grades 6-12; (7) Paramount Academy, located in Peoria, serves 236 students in grades K-8; (8) Reid Valley Academy, located in northern Phoenix, serving 692 students; and (9) Young Scholars Academy, which serves 387 students in grades K-8.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

