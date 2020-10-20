Moody's downgrades to Ba3 New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Provident Group - Rowan Properties, LLC (NJ) Revenue Bonds, Series 2015; outlook is negative

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the ratings of Provident Group - Rowan Properties LLC (NJ) issued through New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The affected ratings are the $121,925,000 outstanding Revenue Bonds (Provident Group - Rowan Properties LLC - Rowan University Student Housing Project), Series 2015A and the $1,005,000 outstanding Federally Taxable Revenue Bonds (Provident Group - Rowan Properties LLC - Rowan University Student Housing Project), Series 2015B. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 ratings reflect intact real estate fundamentals despite weak occupancy stemming directly from the COVID-19 health crisis. The Holly Pointe project is occupied by students but not at capacity due to cancelled leases at the beginning of the semester. The project is being managed to allow students to reside by themselves in double occupancy rooms. The project's 51.5% occupancy and 56.3% occupancy at university-owned housing point to event-driven factors, including a large number of online course offerings and waived residency requirements which allow students maximal flexibility to choose courses and alternate housing options, thereby reducing the demand for housing.

The downgrade is based on projected taps to the debt service reserve fund (DSRF) on January 1, 2021 and July 1, 2021 to meet debt service obligations due to impaired net rental revenue. Rental revenue and existing operating reserves will pay senior operating expenses to keep the project as a going concern through the academic year. If occupancy remains at current levels for the spring, a healthy $8.5 million DSRF could be as low as 50% maximum annual debt service (MADS) following the July 1, 2021 interest-only debt service payment.

Rowan University's (A2 stable) deferral of $1.3 million ground lease expense to provide refunds for Spring 2020 demonstrates a level of support consistent with the strategic importance of the project to the University. However, the project is a stand-alone housing project financing that is non-recourse to the University.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is based on declining liquidity position through the end of the academic year and the potential for rapid credit deterioration tied to university policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong and direct support from the University that materially Increases liquidity and/or cash flow available for debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged net revenue shortages and diminished debt service reserve fund which is currently funded at 100% maximum annual debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely from the revenues of the project and other funds held with Trustee and do not constitute obligations for the Issuer or University. The obligations are secured by payments made under the Loan Agreement, a leasehold mortgage, and amounts held by the Trustee under the Indenture.

PROFILE

The Obligor and Owner, Provident Group - Rowan Properties LLC, is a single member limited liability company organized and existing under the laws of New Jersey for the purpose of developing and financing certain facilities for the benefit of the University. The sole member of the Obligor is Provident Resources Group, Inc., a 501(c)(3) Georgia non-profit corporation with a national presence.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

