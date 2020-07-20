Moody's downgrades to Baa3 on Central Basin Municipal Water District, CA's senior lien bonds; ratings placed under review for possible downgrade

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1 the ratings on Central Basin Municipal Water District, CA's senior lien revenue bonds and certificates of participation (COPs) and to Ba1 from Baa2 the ratings on the district's subordinate lien revenue bonds. The ratings on all outstanding bonds were subsequently placed under review for possible downgrade. This rating action affects the district's $24.1 million senior lien obligations and $19.4 million subordinate lien obligations outstanding.

RATING RATIONALE

The downgrades are driven by the district's significant governance challenges that pose material risks to its operations and financials. Since late 2019, the district's board has not been able to meet with a proper quorum to govern the district and act on crucial matters to conduct business. This included failure to appoint a general manager, a general counsel, and an informational technology manager for several months, resulting in risks to the district's supervisory control, water flow management, billing system, payroll system, and computer network. The district was also not able to address urgent infrastructure repair needs and maintain its capital improvement plan. Most recently, the district was not able to adopt a budget in time for fiscal 2021 that began July 1, 2020 and has not yet imposed a standby charge for the fiscal year. Failure to approve and impose the standby charge by August 10, 2020 would reduce the district's annual revenue by around $3.3 million and likely result in rate covenant violations of outstanding bonds during fiscal 2021. Positively, despite the lack of a budget, the payment on the district's August 1, 2020 debt service should not be affected as sufficient standby charges collected by Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) during fiscal 2020 were directly deposited to a fixed payment account held by the trustee; the trustee does not need further authorizations from the district to make the upcoming debt service payment.

The district's ratings were subsequently placed under review prompted by Senate Bill 625 that could dissolve the district's board and put the district under receivership. In June 2020, the Assembly voted 70-2 to approve Senate Bill 625, but the Bill is yet to be passed by the senate and signed by the governor because the senate's return from its summer recess was postponed to likely July 27, 2020 (the earliest) from the originally schedule July 13, 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in the state capital building. During our review, we will incorporate potential implications of this legislation, if passed, and the district's ability to adopt a sound fiscal 2021 budget promptly. We will also consider the district's progress in addressing the multiple operational and management issues that have been put off for months. We expect to complete this review within the next 60 days.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Central Basin Municipal Water District, CA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus and resulting economic fallout continues to evolve and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the coronavirus' impacts to Central Basin Municipal Water District, CA changes, we will incorporate these implications in our upcoming review.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating and outlook are under review.

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien obligations are pledged by the district's gross revenues less operation and maintenance costs (O&M). The subordinate lien obligations are pledged by gross revenues less O&M and debt service on the senior lien obligations.

The district's obligations are additionally secured by debt service reserve fund (DSRF): the DSRF of the senior lien Series 2010A COPs are cash funded at the standard 3-prong test; the DSRF of the senior lien Series 2016A Revenue Bonds are funded with a debt service reserve insurance policy at the lesser of initial deposit of $882,474 or the series' maximum annual debt service; the DSRF of the subordinate lien Series 2018AB Revenue Bonds are cash funded at the lesser of initial deposit of $1,939,000 or the series' maximum annual debt service.

PROFILE

Central Basin Municipal Water District is a public agency established in 1952 to help mitigate the over-pumping of underground water resources in southeast Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable). The district wholesales water to public and private agencies who in turn provide municipal and industrial water service throughout the Central Basin, which encompasses approximately 227 square miles of the County. The agencies purchasing water from the district include cities, water districts, and investor-owned companies providing water service in local communities. The district's water supply is almost entirely derived from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (Aaa stable), the predominant source of water for Southern California.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

