Moody's downgrades to Baa3 rating on the Alaska IDEA rental car facility project; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the rating on approximately $50 million of Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series 2005 (Rental Car Facility Project at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport) issued as special and limited obligations of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects continued weak cash flow and liquidity at the project, and our expectation that actual CFC collections will not be sufficient to fully cover debt service in bond year (BY) 2023, requiring use of indenture-reserves to bridge the shortfall. Activity is recovering but at a lower rate than O&D enplanements at the airport, with transaction days still more than 25% below pre-COVID levels and notable weakness in the summer peak season. This recovery in activity is positive and supports the project's ability to generate sufficient cash flow with a more manageable CFC rate than was the case at the depth of COVID.

However, the project's rate setting continues to target close to sum sufficient coverage, with no intra-year rate adjustments or other measures implemented if actual performance falls short, as will be the case in 2023. This is increasingly important given the slow recovery of activity following the pandemic and low overall liquidity. Oversight by the state DOT, which helped contribute airport COVID relief grants to the rental car project, is positive and will ensure rates are generally set to provide sum sufficient coverage of debt service and to fund required reserves, which are key sources of liquidity for the project to manage underperformance of activity intra-year. However, the very narrow annual debt service coverage, combined with below-average liquidity compared to other rated rental car projects, results in a weak profile. Importantly, the project maintains and does not expect to draw on 1) a debt service reserve fund surety from National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (Baa2 stable), which is sized at up to maximum annual debt service of $6.8 million, and 2) a Renewal and Replacement Fund, which is funded in cash and pledged as security for the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects favorable recovery in air travel and rental car demand, and the project's improved headroom and flexibility to absorb financial pressure or underperform its forecast.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant increase in available cash reserves to levels in line with other investment grade rated rental car projects, which generally have cash equivalent to two or more years of debt service

- Significant increase in revenue and/or rental car activity, or greater expenditure flexibility, allowing the project to meaningfully increase coverage and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Transaction days decline significantly and rates are not adjusted to provide sufficient cash flow over the next 12 months

- A decrease in debt service coverage levels - Weakened credit quality (Baa2, stable) of reserve fund surety provider

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special and limited obligations of Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, and are payable solely from CFCs, which are fees that are charged to users of the rental car companies. CFCs are charged per transaction day, which means a 24-hour period during which a car is rented; they are collected by the rental car concessionaires and are remitted monthly to the trustee.

A FMC is also charged per transaction day, collected by the rental car concessionaires and paid to the trustee. The FMC is deposited in the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) fund and used to pay costs, fees, expenses incurred in order to maintain and operate the facility. FMCs are not pledged to pay CFC debt service. The rates for both the CFC and the FMC are adjusted on an annual basis.

In compliance with the Lease Agreement, an Independent Rate Consultant's report is produced each year to project the FMC and CFC amounts that need to be collected in order to cover all obligations, including debt service on the bonds, all required deposits to accounts, and the maintenance of the coverage fund at 25% of maximum annual debt service. The consultant analyzes historical rental car demand, enplanement trends at the airport, along with socioeconomic indicators in order to produce forecasts for collections, and makes a recommendation for the rates to be charged per transaction day.

The bonds are supported by a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) that is required to be funded at the lesser of maximum annual debt service, 10% of par value of the bonds, or 125% of average annual debt service. This requirement is currently met by a surety bond that was originally provided by FGIC and has since been reinsured by NPFG (Baa2 stable).

PROFILE

Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) issued $59 million of debt, represented by the Series 2005 revenue bonds, to finance the construction of the consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC) at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC, State of Alaska Airport Enterprise, A1 positive).

The CONRAC is located adjacent to the passenger terminal at ANC and is managed by Anchorage RAC Center, LLC. It includes approximately 1,100 parking and storage spaces, car washing and fueling facilities, a rental customer sales lobby, and associated space. The rental car facility has six rental car companies, including National/Alamo, Avis, Hertz, Enterprise, Budget, and Dollar/Thrifty.

The facility is managed by Anchorage RAC Center LLC, which is the special purpose entity (SPE) that was created to develop, manage and maintain the facility. The SPE leases the facility from the state until the earliest of 2035 or 90 days following the maturity of the bonds, and the SPE in turn enters into sublease agreements with rental car companies for facility space. Rental car companies enter into separate concession agreements with the State.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

