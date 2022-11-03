Moody's downgrades to Baa3 the LCOR LLC's (USPTO Project) Federal Lease-Backed Bonds (2001E Floating Rate); outlook revised to negative

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa3, from A1, the rating on the $60.2 million Federal Lease-Backed Series 2001E Floating Rate Bonds issued by LCOR Alexandria, L.L.C. for the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in Alexandria, Virginia. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa3 is based on the recent notice from the General Services Administration (GSA), acting on behalf of the USPTO, that upon expiration of the current lease on the project in August 2024, the GSA will renew the lease on three of the five buildings. The decision by the GSA is a departure from earlier stated plans to renew the lease on all five buildings, but is consistent with our view that the increase in remote work places leased office buildings at the most risk of failing to renew in the federal lease portfolio. This downgrade aligns the rating on this project to other office buildings we rate as federal leases.

At this time, as of August 2024, there will no longer be a tenant in two of the buildings that make up the USPTO headquarters, representing approximately 32% of the leasable square footage. Additionally, the three buildings with a definite renewal will have a new firm term lease that expires after five years, in August 2029, while the debt matures in September 2032. The impact of the GSA's decision is that after August 2024, there will not be sufficient cash flow to service the senior debt, and renewal on the three buildings that the USPTO will continue to occupy will be necessary in 2029 (the existing GSA lease includes multiple right of extension options from 2029 to 2044).

The Baa3 rating incorporates the expectation that the owner/borrower will have sufficient time over the next two years to identify a solution. Options include but are not limited to refinancing the debt, such that the new shell rent on the three buildings with a renewed lease will provide sufficient coverage and/or reletting the remaining two buildings to other government or private tenants before the lease on these buildings expires.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding the owner/borrower's ability to fully lease the project before August 2024. Further, refinancing will be made more challenging given rising interest rates. An inability to find a solution to continue to cover debt service payments on the projects senior debt on time and in full would result in further downward pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Firm term lease on the full project that matches the term of the debt

- A large, measurable increase in the value of the project that would provide bondholder recovery in absence of lease renewal - Reduction in debt levels that reduce overall leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure to lease the project to a level that would provide adequate shell rent to cover debt service

- In the absence of additional tenants, failure to restructure debt such that the shell rent in place after August 2024 would be sufficient to cover debt service - Increased leverage on the project

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2001E bonds and other outstanding senior parity debt are secured by a mortgage lien on the USPTO buildings and cash flows from two leases: the main lease for the USPTO headquarters buildings, which is paid by the GSA ("GSA lease") and a smaller lease ("USPTO lease") that covers parking garages and some smaller satellite buildings.

Rent under the GSA lease in place through August 2024 is an absolute and unconditional obligation of the US Government and does not require legislative appropriation to authorize the annual payment of the lease. However, the GSA lease would not have a permanent funding source for rent payments if a federal budget were not approved. Authorization and funding of the USPTO lease rental payment is subject to annual appropriation. The leases are also subject to termination and/or abatement in the event of destruction, however base rent, which funds debt service payments, cannot be set-off.

PROFILE

The United States has the world's largest economy and is the center of global trade and finance, with a gross domestic product of $23 trillion in 2021. Its population of 328 million is third-largest.

LCOR Alexandria L.L.C., the issuer, is a limited liability company formed solely to acquire, design, lease and manage the USPTO headquarters project. The LCOR Group, a national real estate development, investment and management organization, it developed and provides property management services at the USPTO headquarters facility.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Special Purpose Districts Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394969. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

