Moody's downgrades two CMBS classes and places two classes on review for possible downgrade in GSMS 2017-GPTX

Approximately $136 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on two classes of bonds and has placed two classes of bonds on review for possible downgrade issued by GS Mortgage Securities Corporation Trust 2017-GPTX, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-GPTX. Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 22, 2022 Confirmed at Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 22, 2022 Confirmed at A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. B and Cl. C were downgraded due to the decline in loan performance and the inability of the loan to payoff at its original scheduled maturity date. The loan recently transferred to special servicing after it was unable to payoff at its maturity date or its initial two-month forbearance period. As of the August 2022 remittance statement, the loan was last paid through its July 2022 payment date and the borrower has requested a forbearance agreement extension and a potential longer term maturity extension. Furthermore, vacancies in the Houston office market have been elevated in recent months.

The ratings on the two P&I classes were placed on review for possible downgrade due to the uncertainty around the potential loan resolution / modification and the portfolio's ability to recover to its historical financial performance.

The property benefits from its central location amongst the Houston CBD submarket (to the east), the Galleria/Uptown submarkets (to the west) and the River Oaks neighborhood (to the north). Greenway Plaza is located north of I-69, south of Richmond Avenue, and in between Buffalo Speedway and Timmons Lane from the east and west, respectively.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level. However, the trust may be at increased risk of interest shortfalls if the borrower is unable to reach a resolution with the special servicer and continues to be delinquent on its debt service payments.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or a significant improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 12, 2022 payment date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged from securitization at $465 million. The interest only, 5-year, fixed-rate loan failed to payoff at its initial maturity date in May 2022. A forbearance agreement was subsequently executed and expired in July 2022. The Borrower has now requested a further 90-day extension to the in place forbearance agreement while discussions take place for a longer term maturity extension.

The Greenway Plaza loan is secured by ten office buildings (approximately 4.3 million SF), a food hall, a health and recreation facility, two ground leased outparcels, a power facility to heat and cool the complex plus four parking garages. The 52-acre master planned community was developed between 1969 and 1981 and is located between the Houston CBD and the Galleria/Uptown submarkets.

According to CBRE, the Greenway Plaza submarket in Houston, TX included 6.6 million SF of Class A office space in Q2 2022 with a vacancy of 25%, similar to the Houston Class A market as a whole, which according to CBRE reported a 24% vacancy during the same period. The portfolio's weighted average occupancy as of June 2022 rent roll was approximately 71%. The portfolio was approximately 87% leased at securitization. Some of the larger tenants at the complex include Occidental Petroleum Group, Invesco, CPL Retail Energy, Gulf South Pipeline and Lifetime Fitness.

The sponsor is a joint venture comprised of affiliates of CPP Investments, Nuveen Real Estate and Silverpeak Real Estate Partners, and Parkway Property Investments, LLC. The portfolio's net cash flow for the first three months of 2022 was reported at $6.6 million compared to $37.6 million in 2021 and $55.9 million for 2020, respectively.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 108% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 93% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.93X. The original IO fixed rate loan had a coupon of 3.753% and the reported NCF DSCR through March 2022 was 1.48X. There are no interest shortfalls outstanding as of the current distribution date.

