Moody's downgrades two and affirms four CMBS classes of AHT 2018-KEYS

Approximately $933 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded two and affirmed four ratings on classes in Ashford Hospitality Trust 2018-KEYS, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-KEYS as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2019 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2019 Affirmed B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. A, Cl. B, Cl. C, and Cl. D were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges. The ratings on Cl. E, and Cl. F were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of immediate decline in performance due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty of timing and extent of the recovery. We have assumed a significant drop in net cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two years of improvement in pool performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed Moody's NCF levels.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of pool paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool or increase in interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $982 million from securitization. The 7-year (including five one-year extensions), interest only, floating rate loans are secured by fee and leasehold interests in hotels totaling 7,270 guestrooms across 16 states. There is mezzanine debt of approximately $288 million held outside of the trust.

The collateral under the mortgage loan is comprised of six pools of 34 hotel properties diversified across full-service (19 hotels), select-service (10 hotels) and extended-stay (5 hotels) segments. All but two properties (Lakeway Resort & Spa and One Ocean Resort & Spa) are affiliated with nationally recognized flags including Marriott International, Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The portfolio's NCF 2019 was approximately $120 MM, down slightly from approximately $127 MM at securitization. This was not alarming as the US lodging sector neared its cyclical peak in 2018 and 2019. During this time US hotels experienced slowing RevPAR growth rates and some net cash flow erosions due to expenses increasing faster than revenues. For full year 2020 NCF, we expect a significant drop due to coronavirus outbreak induced property closures and travel restrictions that were put into effect in the first half of the year and negative impact from those measures. In the foreseeable future, we expect demand for lodging in leisure drive-to destinations to lead the recovery, followed by the return of corporate transient segment. Due to the length and the magnitude of the disruption, we do not expect hotel performance to return to pre-COVID levels within the next 18 months on average, and the pace of recovery to vary depending on the property's primary market segment and location.

The loan status is non-performing matured balloon as of the July distribution date and there is outstanding P&I advances totaling approximately $1.5 million. The first mortgage balance of $982 million represents a Moody's stabilized LTV of 142%. Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 1.02X. However, these metrics are based on return of travel demand for leisure and corporate travel and normalized operation after 24 months of stabilization period. The downgrade of ratings on Cl. E and Cl. F take into account volatility and uncertainty of the pool's near-term performance. There is outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $150,028 affecting Cl. F and Cl. VRR and no losses as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

EunJee EJ Park

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deryk Meherik

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

