Moody's downgrades two bonds from two transactions issued by Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of two bonds from two US warehouse RMBS transactions issued by Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021. The transactions are securitizations backed by revolving pools of newly originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate, residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or in accordance with the criteria of Ginnie Mae for the guarantee of securities backed by mortgage loans to be pooled in connection with the issuance of Ginnie Mae securities.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL469576 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

This action is driven by Moody's announcement on September 15, 2022, that it has downgraded the backed senior unsecured bond rating of LD Holdings Group, LLC ("LD Holdings") to Caa1 from B3. LD Holdings is the repo-guarantor in these transactions. The ratings on the notes are the higher of (i) the repo guarantor's (LD Holdings Group, LLC) rating and (ii) the rating of the notes based on the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing the notes (i.e., absent consideration of the repo guarantor). If the repo guarantor does not satisfy its obligations under the guaranty, then the ratings on the notes will only reflect the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing the notes.

Each transaction is backed by a revolving warehouse facility sponsored by loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot, the repo seller, unrated). LD Holdings Group, LLC (LD Holdings, the repo guarantor, senior unsecured rating Caa1) guarantees loanDepot.com's payment obligations under the securitizations' master repurchase agreements (MRA) during the three-year revolving periods, thus the pay-off of the notes at the end of revolving periods. The transactions are sponsored by loanDepot where loanDepot's obligations under the MRA are guaranteed by LD Holdings.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. An upgrade of LD Holdings Group, LLC's rating could result in an upgrade of certain securities.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Expected losses rising above our original expectations as a result of a weaker collateral composition than that in the adverse pool or financial distress of any of the counterparties could also drive the ratings down. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. A downgrade of LD Holdings Group, LLC's rating could result in a downgrade of certain securities.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390484, and "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL469576 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

