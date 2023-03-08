Moody's downgrades two classes of notes and places three classes of notes on review for downgrade issued by ACC Trusts

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded two classes of notes and placed three classes of notes on review for downgrade issued by ACC Trust 2021-1 and ACC Trust 2022-1. The transactions are sponsored by RAC King, LLC (not rated), the parent company of American Car Center (ACC). The notes are backed by pools of closed-end retail automobile leases to non-prime borrowers originated by RAC King, LLC.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: ACC Trust 2021-1

Class D Notes, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: ACC Trust 2022-1

Class C Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 9, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 15, 2022 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions consider higher than expected losses and uncertainty regarding ongoing servicing operations and payment distributions for the transactions given recent news of ACCs closure. On February 24, 2023, several news sources reported that American Car Center (ACC) is no longer operational, having closed all dealerships and terminated employees.

The transaction documents allow for ACC, as the servicer, to appoint a subservicer to perform all or any portion of its obligations as servicer. Alternately, upon the occurrence of a servicer default and subsequent servicer termination, under the direction of majority noteholders of the most-senior outstanding class, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare, Baa2 LT Issuer Rating), the back-up servicer, could act as a successor servicer, or the indenture trustee, acting at the direction of such majority noteholders, may appoint another successor servicer to perform servicing duties for the pools. Any servicer bankruptcy or failure to remit payments to the trust within five business days of becoming due, failure to deliver a timely payment date certificate, failure by the servicer to perform its covenants that have material affects, or breach of representation and warranty could result in a servicer default if uncured. We are in dialogue with Computershare, to gather information on potential servicing transfer and ongoing portfolio servicing.

On Mar 3, 2023, Westlake Portfolio Management ("WPM"), announced that it has agreed to take over the servicing of the ACC leases and will be responsible for processing the lease payments and handling all lease-related customer servicer needs as soon as practicable. We have reached out to WPM to gather more specific information regarding the transfer and ongoing servicing for the deals.

The rating actions also consider expected deterioration in pool performance amid ongoing servicing uncertainty along with worsening performance in recent months, including rising delinquencies, extension rates, and net loss rates. As of January 31, leases more than 90 days past due composed 8.3% of the 2022-1 pool while 6.7% of leases received a payment extension in January. For the 2021-1 pool, 5% of the pool is more than 90 days past due and 6.6% of leases received an extension in the same period. Moody's lifetime cumulative credit net loss (CNL) expectation is 42% for the 2022-1 pool and 36% for the 2021-1. Our current expected loss is 42% relative to 36% at closing for the 2022-1 pool, reflecting continued deterioration of performance. In our analysis, we considered increases in remaining expected losses on the underlying pool to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. Any protracted period of non-servicing or increases in default rates could result in higher expected pool losses on the underlying pools.

Our analysis considers the consistently declining overcollateralization levels in the 2022-1 trust, reaching 19.01% of the current pool balance in February from 20.90% at closing. Overcollateralization has increased to 31.56% in the 2021-1 trust in February from 19.45% at closing. Both deals benefit from availability of funds in the reserve accounts that provide liquidity for note interest payments in the short-term. The reserve account totals $5.2 million for 2022-1 and $5.9 million for 2021-1, which covers approximately six months and 10 months of note interest and senior fees for the respective transactions. However, uncertainty in allocation of funds on the upcoming payment dates is high given the servicer's role in providing instructions for bond payments.

During the review period, we will seek additional information on the servicing operations and impact on performance of the underlying pools. We will further consider the impact of servicing disruption, if any, on the ongoing performance of the pools and paydown of the rated notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles leading to a residual value gain when the vehicle is turned in at the end of the lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job markets, the market for used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles leading to higher residual value loss when the vehicle is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job markets and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include servicing disruption, incorrect application of funds on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Monzillo

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deepika Kothari

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

