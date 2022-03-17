Moody's extends review for downgrade of Coastal Emerald's ratings

Hong Kong, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has extended its review for downgrade of Coastal Emerald Limited (Coastal Emerald)'s Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings.

In the meantime, Moody's has affirmed the A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings on the backed senior unsecured debt and MTN program guaranteed by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable).

Coastal Emerald is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG), which was in turn 43.42% owned by SDHG as of 30 June 2021.

The review extension follows SHFG's announcement on 15 March 2022 that the company had agreed to subscribe to new shares to be issued by Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (BECE). Upon the completion of the transaction, SHFG will become the controlling shareholder of BECE, owning 43.45% shares. The transaction is subject to several conditions precedent and pending various approvals.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating review of Coastal Emerald's Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings was initiated on 17 December 2021 following SHFG's announcement that a default had occurred relating to the $100 million of notes guaranteed by China Aoyuan Group Limited that SHFG had subscribed to.

Moody's is extending the review because there remain uncertainties regarding the size of the relevant losses from SHFG's real estate exposure and the corresponding impact on SHFG's financial position and standalone assessment. Moody's has incorporated loss assumptions in SHFG's real estate exposure, but there could be further downward pressure.

The review extension also reflects the potential significant change in the business nature and financial profile of SHFG following the company's proposed acquisition of BECE. The acquisition would have material implications for both SHFG's standalone assessment and the level of affiliate and government support to be assumed for SHFG. Given that the transaction is subject to several conditions precedent and pending various approvals, there remain uncertainties regarding (1) timing of the acquisition; (2) credit implications of the acquisition; and (3) rating approach of the Baa2 rated debt.

The total acquisition consideration of HKD4.69 billion is material to SHFG's asset size of HKD22.7 billion as of 30 June 2021 and SHFG's liquidity position. Moody's expects the company to incur additional borrowings to partially finance the acquisition.

Additionally, SHFG plans to consolidate BECE after the acquisition and change the board composition at BECE. Moody's expects such consolidation to materially alter SHFG's balance sheet and revenue mix.

The acquisition of BECE would potentially increase the synergies between SHFG and its parent, SDHG. On the other hand, BECE has high capital needs including those for refinancing, capital spending, and potential repurchases of equity interests from third-party investors under contractual obligations, among others.

BECE is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and primarily engages in the investment, development, construction, operation and management of photovoltaic power, wind power and clean heat supply businesses in China. As of 30 June 2021, BECE reported consolidated assets of HKD58.9 billion and total equity (including perpetual securities) of HKD13.7 billion.

Moody's review will focus on: (1) the size of the relevant losses in SHFG's structured lending exposure in the property sector; and (2) the progress in the proposed acquisition and the implications for SHFG's financial position, business strategy and the level of affiliate and indirect government support to be assumed.

After the acquisition and a corresponding change in SHFG's main business to renewable energy generation, Moody's would consider changing the rating approach including the principal methodology to reflect the change in associated operational and financial risks.

Moody's also regards SHFG's risk management weakness, high concentration in real estate sector and the potentially outsized acquisition as governance risks under the agency's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. Today's rating action considers these weaknesses and their implications for the company's financial strategy, risk management as well as organizational structure .

The Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings are on the senior unsecured debt and MTN program that are supported by a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from SDHG.

The (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings are on the backed senior unsecured MTN program guaranteed by SDHG, and the A3 rating is on the backed senior unsecured perpetual bond also guaranteed by SDHG. The affirmation of these ratings reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated obligation of SDHG. Therefore, the A3 ratings remain the same as the A3 issuer rating of SDHG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given that the Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings are on review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could confirm the Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings if (1) the impact of losses on SHFG's financial position crystallizes and the company maintains its capital adequacy, as measured by Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (TCE)/ tangible managed assets (TMA) ratio, at above 4%, (2) the proposed acquisition will not materially weaken SHFG's financial position, and (3) the evolving regulatory environment, SHFG's concentrated investment losses and the proposed acquisition will not negatively affect Moody's support assumptions for the company.

Given that the A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee, Moody's will upgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is upgraded.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Moody's could downgrade the Baa2 and (P)Baa2/P)P-3 ratings if (1) the relevant losses significantly weaken SHFG's financial position and standalone assessment, (2) the proposed acquisition materially weakens SHFG's financial position, (3) the level of affiliate and government support for SHFG and its debt supported by the keepwell deed weakens, driven by the company's changing business strategy or the evolving regulatory framework, (4) SHFG no longer receives direct or indirect funding support from its parent, or (5) SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded.

Given that the A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee, Moody's will downgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Coastal Emerald Limited

..Extended under review for downgrade:

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured (Domestic), currently Baa2

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Domestic), currently (P)Baa2

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign), currently (P)Baa2

.BACKED Other Short Term (Domestic), currently (P)P-3

.BACKED Other Short Term (Foreign), currently (P)P-3

..Affirmations:

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured (Domestic), affirmed at A3

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Domestic), affirmed at (P)A3

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign), affirmed at (P)A3

.BACKED Other Short Term (Domestic), affirmed at (P)P-2

.BACKED Other Short Term (Foreign), affirmed at (P)P-2

..Outlook Actions:

.Outlook remains rating under review

The A3, (P)A3 and (P)P-2 ratings are on the debt and MTN program that are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable). The Baa2, (P)Baa2 and (P)P-3 ratings are on the debt and MTN program that are supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG.

The debt and MTN program supported by the keepwell deed from SDHG are also unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SHFG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Coastal Emerald Limited is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG). SHFG is incorporated in Bermuda and was 43.42% owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG) as of 30 June 2021, which is ultimately 100% owned by the Shandong provincial government. SHFG is consolidated on SDHG's financial statements and is also SDHG's primary offshore financing and investing platform. As of 30 June 2021, SHFG reported total assets of HKD22.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

