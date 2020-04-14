Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Announcement: Moody's extends review for downgrade on Azzurra and ACAs' ratings 14 Apr 2020 Madrid, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today said that it is extending the review for downgrade on the ratings of Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. (Azzurra) and its subsidiary Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur (ACA), the airport operator in Nice, Cannes and Saint Tropez. The review was initiated on 10 January 2020 after the Council of State dismissed ACA's request to cancel the decision of the Independent Supervisory Authority (ISA) to reduce aeronautical charges by 33.4% in April 2019. The significant uncertainty around the evolution of ACA's tariffs increased risks to Azzurra's credit profile. The reduction in cash flow due to lower tariffs than originally anticipated would lead to a breach of financial covenants in the Azzurra's bank loan agreement absent shareholder support or other corrective measures. The review was initiated on 10 January 2020 after the Council of State dismissed ACA's request to cancel the decision of the Independent Supervisory Authority (ISA) to reduce aeronautical charges by 33.4% in April 2019. The significant uncertainty around the evolution of ACA's tariffs increased risks to Azzurra's credit profile. The reduction in cash flow due to lower tariffs than originally anticipated would lead to a breach of financial covenants in the Azzurra's bank loan agreement absent shareholder support or other corrective measures. RATINGS RATIONALE The extension of the review for downgrade for Azzurra and ACA recognises the additional risks to Azzurra and ACAs' credit profile due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result of the implementation of travel restrictions and the uncertainties around traffic rebound. The ratings are on review for downgrade reflecting the expected weakness in Azzurra's consolidated cash flow in the context of the terms of the bank loan agreement, in particular the financial covenant profile, which will require a reduction in net debt to EBITDA over the near term. In this regard Moody's positively notes the shareholders' commitment to provide timely and adequate support to Azzurra in order to avoid the financial covenant breach as of end-June 2020. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel, cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting in additional compliance expenses. Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020. Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003, the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in ACA's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the calendar year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year, driven by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half, albeit phased over the period. There are, however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios. Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the next few weeks, ACA's airports remain an important infrastructure provider in France, with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained. The current Baa3 rating of the senior secured loan of Azzurra reflects (1) the strong business profile of Nice airport as an important gateway to Côte d'Azur, with limited competition and positive traffic trends; (2) the group's high financial leverage, with estimated funds from operations (FFO)/debt of around 10% as of December 2019; and (3) structural subordination of the creditors at Azzurra coupled with the significant presence of minority shareholders at ACA. The rating further takes account of the supportive features of the debt documentation, which limit Azzurra's ability to upstream cash to its shareholders subject to leverage tests, providing for some de-linkage from the credit quality of Atlantia S.p.A., a majority shareholder of Azzurra. The current Baa2 issuer rating of ACA takes account of the overall credit quality of the Azzurra group, given absence of specific creditor protection features that would isolate ACA from the wider group. This view is based on (1) the terms of the current shareholder agreement and associated arrangements; and (2) the terms of ACA's funding arrangements, which together do not provide sufficient de-linkage from the wider Azzurra group's credit quality. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS ACA's liquidity position was solid prior to the coronavirus outbreak. However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption in flight activity will result in significantly lower cash flow generation. As of December 2019, ACA had approximately EUR28 million of cash on balance sheet and EUR78 million availability under its bank facilities. Moody's understand that in Q1 2020 ACA has drawn a total of EUR38 million from its available bank loans and EUR40 million remains undrawn. Likewise, Azzurra had EUR18 million cash on balance sheet as of December 2019. In addition, as required under the terms of its bank loan, Azzurra has a letter of credit from an investment grade counterparty equal to the next six-month's worth of interest payments. Because debt repayments in 2020 are relatively limited, Moody´s expects that ACA and Azzurra would be able to cover all cash requirements, including debt and interest payments, even if the group earnings were to significantly decrease in 2020. Given reduction in earnings, due to lower than expected tariffs in 2019 and severe declines in traffic in the first quarter of 2020, Moody's expects the ratios of Azzurra group to significantly deteriorate. Azzurra's debt documentation includes a step-down net debt/EBITDA financial covenant tested as of end-June and end-December on a historical basis. Moody's considers that there is a high probability of Azzurra breaching its financial covenant in the next testing period, absent any mitigating measures implemented by the company or its shareholders. FOCUS OF THE REVIEW As part of the continuing review process, Moody's will consider (1) the company's and shareholders' strategy to address the potential cash flow weakness and to avoid continuous financial covenant breach; (2) any further regulatory developments that may warrant re-assessment of the business risk of the group; and (3) the liquidity and the refinancing strategy towards Azzurra's bank loan due in November 2021. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on ACA's or Azzurra´s ratings is unlikely in the near term. The ratings could be confirmed if (1) the group was able to successfully address the risks of potential covenant breaches; (2) it appeared likely that the group was able to restore its financial profile to the levels commensurate with the current rating, namely FFO/debt was consistently above 10%; and (3) there was more clarity around the strategy for refinancing of Azzurra's bank loan. The ratings could be downgraded if (1) there were no adequate remedies in place to mitigate the risk of covenant breaches; (2) it appeared likely that the group's credit metrics would not restore to the levels commensurate with the current rating; or (3) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures. The rating of Azzurra could also be downgraded if liquidity concerns were to arise as a result of ACA's inability to upstream cash to the holding company to repay its debt. A material deterioration in the credit quality of Atlantia could also exert downward pressure on the group's credit profile. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. is the holding company of Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur, whose main assets are Nice and Cannes Mandelieu airports operated under a concession expiring on 31 December 2044 and Saint Tropez airport (held freehold). Azzurra is owned by a consortium comprising the Italian infrastructure group Atlantia S.p.A. (52.7%), Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. (7.8%), EDF Invest (19.4%) and the Principality of Monaco (20.1%). 