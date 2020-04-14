Moody's extends review for downgrade on Azzurra and ACAs' ratings

|
14 Apr 2020
Madrid, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today said
that it is extending the review for downgrade on the ratings of Azzurra
Aeroporti S.p.A. (Azzurra) and its subsidiary Aéroports
de la Côte d'Azur (ACA), the airport operator in Nice,
Cannes and Saint Tropez.
The review was initiated on 10 January 2020 after the Council of State
dismissed ACA's request to cancel the decision of the Independent
Supervisory Authority (ISA) to reduce aeronautical charges by 33.4%
in April 2019. The significant uncertainty around the evolution
of ACA's tariffs increased risks to Azzurra's credit profile.
The reduction in cash flow due to lower tariffs than originally anticipated
would lead to a breach of financial covenants in the Azzurra's bank
loan agreement absent shareholder support or other corrective measures.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The extension of the review for downgrade for Azzurra and ACA recognises
the additional risks to Azzurra and ACAs' credit profile due to
the sharp decline in traffic as a result of the implementation of travel
restrictions and the uncertainties around traffic rebound. The
ratings are on review for downgrade reflecting the expected weakness in
Azzurra's consolidated cash flow in the context of the terms of the bank
loan agreement, in particular the financial covenant profile,
which will require a reduction in net debt to EBITDA over the near term.
In this regard Moody's positively notes the shareholders' commitment to
provide timely and adequate support to Azzurra in order to avoid the financial
covenant breach as of end-June 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses.
Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming
weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual
recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in ACA's
passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the calendar year ending
December 2020 compared to the previous year, driven by dramatic
declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half,
albeit phased over the period. There are, however,
high risks of more challenging downside scenarios.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, ACA's airports remain an important infrastructure
provider in France, with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus
outbreak and its effects have been contained.
The current Baa3 rating of the senior secured loan of Azzurra reflects
(1) the strong business profile of Nice airport as an important gateway
to Côte d'Azur, with limited competition and positive traffic
trends; (2) the group's high financial leverage, with
estimated funds from operations (FFO)/debt of around 10% as of
December 2019; and (3) structural subordination of the creditors
at Azzurra coupled with the significant presence of minority shareholders
at ACA. The rating further takes account of the supportive features
of the debt documentation, which limit Azzurra's ability to
upstream cash to its shareholders subject to leverage tests, providing
for some de-linkage from the credit quality of Atlantia S.p.A.,
a majority shareholder of Azzurra.
The current Baa2 issuer rating of ACA takes account of the overall credit
quality of the Azzurra group, given absence of specific creditor
protection features that would isolate ACA from the wider group.
This view is based on (1) the terms of the current shareholder agreement
and associated arrangements; and (2) the terms of ACA's funding arrangements,
which together do not provide sufficient de-linkage from the wider
Azzurra group's credit quality.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
ACA's liquidity position was solid prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption in flight
activity will result in significantly lower cash flow generation.
As of December 2019, ACA had approximately EUR28 million of cash
on balance sheet and EUR78 million availability under its bank facilities.
Moody's understand that in Q1 2020 ACA has drawn a total of EUR38
million from its available bank loans and EUR40 million remains undrawn.
Likewise, Azzurra had EUR18 million cash on balance sheet as of
December 2019. In addition, as required under the terms of
its bank loan, Azzurra has a letter of credit from an investment
grade counterparty equal to the next six-month's worth of
interest payments. Because debt repayments in 2020 are relatively
limited, Moody´s expects that ACA and Azzurra would be able
to cover all cash requirements, including debt and interest payments,
even if the group earnings were to significantly decrease in 2020.
Given reduction in earnings, due to lower than expected tariffs
in 2019 and severe declines in traffic in the first quarter of 2020,
Moody's expects the ratios of Azzurra group to significantly deteriorate.
Azzurra's debt documentation includes a step-down net debt/EBITDA
financial covenant tested as of end-June and end-December
on a historical basis. Moody's considers that there is a high probability
of Azzurra breaching its financial covenant in the next testing period,
absent any mitigating measures implemented by the company or its shareholders.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the continuing review process, Moody's will consider
(1) the company's and shareholders' strategy to address the potential
cash flow weakness and to avoid continuous financial covenant breach;
(2) any further regulatory developments that may warrant re-assessment
of the business risk of the group; and (3) the liquidity and the
refinancing strategy towards Azzurra's bank loan due in November 2021.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on
ACA's or Azzurra´s ratings is unlikely in the near term.
The ratings could be confirmed if (1) the group was able to successfully
address the risks of potential covenant breaches; (2) it appeared
likely that the group was able to restore its financial profile to the
levels commensurate with the current rating, namely FFO/debt was
consistently above 10%; and (3) there was more clarity around
the strategy for refinancing of Azzurra's bank loan.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) there were no adequate remedies
in place to mitigate the risk of covenant breaches; (2) it appeared
likely that the group's credit metrics would not restore to the
levels commensurate with the current rating; or (3) it appeared likely
that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the
airport traffic, either because of travel restrictions or potential
airline failures. The rating of Azzurra could also be downgraded
if liquidity concerns were to arise as a result of ACA's inability
to upstream cash to the holding company to repay its debt. A material
deterioration in the credit quality of Atlantia could also exert downward
pressure on the group's credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. is the holding company of
Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur, whose main assets are
Nice and Cannes Mandelieu airports operated under a concession expiring
on 31 December 2044 and Saint Tropez airport (held freehold). Azzurra
is owned by a consortium comprising the Italian infrastructure group Atlantia
S.p.A. (52.7%), Aeroporti di
Roma S.p.A. (7.8%), EDF Invest
(19.4%) and the Principality of Monaco (20.1%).
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Erica Gauto Flesch
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.