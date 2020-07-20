Moody's extends review for downgrade on Guangxi Financial Investment Group

Hong Kong, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today extended its review on the ratings of Guangxi Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd (GXFIG).

GXFIG's Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1 senior unsecured rating and b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) remain under review for downgrade.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GXFIG's ratings have been under review for downgrade since 8 April 2020. The extension of the review for downgrade recognizes the continued progress GXFIG and GIG have made in restructuring including the recently announced transfer of 51% of equity in Guangxi Investment Group Financial Holding Company Ltd. (GIGFHC) to GXFIG. The announced transfer reinforces the strategic importance of GXFIG's activities to the regional economy where the size of financial services-related assets is limited. The extension of the review also recognizes the funding support GIG has given to GXFIG including providing guarantees on the two recently issued onshore bonds.

However, there still exist uncertainties around following items which Moody's will consider during the review period: 1) the degree of downward pressure on GXFIG's asset quality and profitability as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and economic downturns, 2) the impact of governmental actions to support small and micro enterprises in the company's main markets; 3) GXFIG's progress on repayment/refinancing plans for the sizable amount of debt maturing and obligations to repurchase minority interests in the next twelve months, and 4) the impact of restructuring including asset transfers and organizational changes on GXFIG's credit profile and level of government support.

GXFIG has provided payment relief measures to many of the borrowers while the non-performing loan ratio has stayed largely unchanged since the year-end 2019. In addition, Moody's does not expect the transfer of 51% equity in GIGFHC -- which also owns microloan and leasing subsidiaries -- will weaken the overall asset quality at GXFIG. However the payment relief measures could eventually translate into increased non-performing loan ratios and reduced profitability when the company classifies the still outstanding payments as overdues after the grace period.

On the debt maturities coverage front, GXFIG has a large amount of debt maturing in the next twelve months including the minority interests in the selected subsidiaries that GXFIG will need to repurchase as well as a USD500 million bond maturing in January 2021. The amount of debt maturing is considerably higher than the unrestricted cash GXFIG has. While GXFIG has recently benefited from the guarantee from GIG in the onshore bond markets and also has access to the undrawn credit facilities from a diversified group of banks, the low level of debt maturities coverage and reduced free cash flow generation constrain the company's financial flexibility. The company's refinancing plans for the USD bond will also be subject to market conditions and execution risks.

GXFIG continues to maintain sufficient capital adequacy which will continue to be supported by capital injections from the provincial government. As part of the restructuring plan, the provincial government has injected RMB800 million and committed to another RMB700 million as the company prepares itself for applying a financial holding company license. However, the change from a state-owned enterprise directly under the provincial government to a subsidiary of another SOE weakens the level of government intervention in GXFIG and potentially the level of government support in times of stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that GXFIG's ratings are under review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded in the near term. GXFIG's BCA could be affirmed at b1 and its ratings could be confirmed at Ba1 if there is evidence that (1) GXFIG's asset quality and profitability do not deteriorate materially from the impact of economic downturn; (2) the company's liquidity profile improves with a higher debt maturities coverage and refinancing risk decreases.

GXFIG's BCA could be downgraded if: 1) the company's asset quality and profitability deteriorates materially as a result of the impact of coronavirus and economic downturn; (2) the assets that GXFIG will receive as part of the restructuring would significantly add negative pressure on the company's asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy; (3) the company's debt maturities coverage and liquidity profile deteriorates, and the company faces difficulties in executing its refinancing plans for the USD bond; or (4) the company's capital adequacy weakens with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio declining to below 12%.

GXFIG's ratings could also be downgraded if the BCA is downgraded or if Moody's believes that support from the Guangxi provincial government in times of need will weaken as a result of reduced importance of the company's activities to the regional economy or lower political linkage and/or government intervention.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Guangxi Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd is headquartered in Nanning, Guangxi. The company reported assets of RMB84.5 billion as of year-end 2019.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Lan Wang, CFA

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

