Moody's extends review for downgrade on three Sri Lankan banks' ratings

Singapore, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today extended its review for downgrade
on Bank of Ceylon's (BOC), Hatton National Bank PLC's
(HNB) and Sampath Bank PLC's (Sampath) long-term local currency
deposit and foreign currency issuer ratings of B2.
A full list of the ratings and assessments on review is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The extension of the review for downgrade on the banks' ratings
follows the review for downgrade that remains in place on Sri Lanka's
B2 sovereign rating. Moody's believes that there is a high level
of dependency between the creditworthiness of the banks and that of the
sovereign, given that the banks operate mainly within the country
and hold significant amounts of sovereign debt. Furthermore,
the government's ability to support the banks in times of need is
a key input to Moody's assessment of the banks' ratings.
Moody's had earlier initiated the review for downgrade on the banks'
ratings following its placement of the sovereign rating on review for
downgrade. For more information on the sovereign rating action,
please refer to the announcement at: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-Sri-Lankas-B2-ratings-on-review-for-downgrade--PR_422296
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Given the review for downgrade, the banks' Baseline Credit Assessments
(BCAs) and long-term ratings are unlikely to be upgraded during
the review period. Nevertheless, Moody's could confirm the
ratings if Sri Lanka's sovereign rating is confirmed.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of the banks'
BCAs and long-term ratings. Moody's could also downgrade
the banks' BCAs if there is a material deterioration in asset quality.
A significant decline in capitalization could also exert downward pressure
on the banks' BCAs.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks-Methodology--PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Bank of Ceylon, headquartered in Colombo, reported total assets
of LKR2,603 billion at 31 March 2020.
Hatton National Bank PLC, headquartered in Colombo, reported
total assets of LKR1,219 billion at 31 March 2020.
Sampath Bank PLC, headquartered in Colombo, reported total
assets of LKR1,028 billion at 31 March 2020.
The full list of ratings and assessments on review is as shown below:
Issuer: Bank of Ceylon
.... b3 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment
.... b3 Baseline Credit Assessment
.... B2(cr) Long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment
.... B2 Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating (Foreign and Local Currency)
.... B2 Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
Currency)
.... B3 Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
Currency)
.... B2 Long-term Deposit Rating (Local
Currency)
.... Outlook, Rating Under Review
Issuer: Hatton National Bank Ltd.
.... b2 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment
.... b2 Baseline Credit Assessment
.... B1(cr) Long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment
.... B1 Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating (Foreign and Local Currency)
.... B2 Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
Currency)
.... B3 Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
Currency)
.... B2 Long-term Deposit Rating (Local
Currency)
.... Outlook, Rating Under Review
Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC
.... b2 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment
.... b2 Baseline Credit Assessment
.... B1(cr) Long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment
.... B1 Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating (Foreign and Local Currency)
.... B2 Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
Currency)
.... B3 Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
Currency)
.... B2 Long-term Deposit Rating (Local
Currency)
.... Outlook, Rating Under Review
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Tengfu Li
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077