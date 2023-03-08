Moody's extends review on the long-term issuer rating of Oragroup S.A.

London, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today extended the review on the following ratings of Oragroup S.A. (Oragroup): the Caa2 long-term issuer rating, the caa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the caa2 Adjusted BCA. Moody's has also affirmed the Not Prime short-term issuer ratings of Oragroup.

The review extension follows the review for downgrade that was initiated on 9 December 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- REVIEW EXTENSION REFLECTS REMAINING UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE GROUP'S RECAPITALISATION PLAN

The review extension reflects the remaining uncertainty around the size, timing and execution of the group's recapitalisation plan, in the context of a planned exit of the existing main shareholder, Emerging Capital Partners (ECP). Moody's understands that the management is planning to take a number of actions to recapitalize the group but the implementation risk remains high. The recapitalisation plan includes potential subordinated capital issuances - at both the holding and the subsidiaries level; a potential core capital injection by the incoming new shareholder; potential regulatory relief regarding the additional provisioning requirements applied to subsidiaries already compliant in their local jurisdictions; and internal capital generation.

The review for downgrade also captures the risk that the material weakening in the group's capitalisation in Q2 2022 could constrain the firm's ability to absorb potential losses in case of need, and could compromise its ability to continue to operate without regulatory constraints. The sudden significant deterioration in regulatory capital ratios below the regulatory minimum was driven by the material increase in the group's risk-weighted assets following (a) rapid balance sheet growth; along with (b) the expiration of some bank guarantees that previously covered part of the loan book.

The group's reported CET1 ratio declined materially to 5.5% as at 30 June 2022 from 7.6% as at 31 December 2021 under Local GAAP (7.2% as at June 2022 from 10.5% as at December 2021 under IFRS), in breach of the 7.5% regulatory minimum. At the same time, the rating agency understands that the regulatory capital ratios of the main operating subsidiaries remain above local regulatory requirements - except for Chad and Mauritania, which together account for 7% of total assets. Moody's understands that both the group and the two aforementioned subsidiaries continue to operate normally despite the breach in regulatory ratios. Moody's adjusted tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio (TCE ratio) was already low at 2.6% as of December 2021, when including downward adjustments for minority interests and risk weighting on government securities holdings.

-- FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

Moody's rating review will take into account the evolution in Oragroup's various capital raising efforts; the evolution in the ownership transfer process to a new shareholder, including any potential capital injection; as well as the regulator's actions in the context of the group's breach of minimum regulatory ratios.

In addition, the rating review will also evaluate the rating agency's assumptions of a moderate probability of government support in case of need, which currently translates into a one notch rating uplift. The uplift captures Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of government support based on the rating agency's assessment that the regional regulators and governments would, in case of need, extend liquidity support to the group.

-- NOTCHING CONSIDERATIONS AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Oragroup's long-term issuer ratings are aligned with its BCA. Starting from the group's caa2 BCA, the Caa2 long-term issuer ratings take into account (a) a one-notch uplift for government support, and (b) a downward adjustment for structural subordination. The structural subordination adjustments reflects the nonoperational nature of Oragroup, a holding company, which results in the structural subordination of Oragroup's unsecured creditors to the creditors of Oragroup's operating subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited upside potential on the ratings given the review for downgrade. The ratings could be confirmed with a stable outlook if there is (a) a material improvement in the group's capitalisation, and/or (b) a reduction of the uncertainty around the potential change in the shareholding structure.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is (a) continued low capitalisation, and/or (b) continued and protracted uncertainty around the potential change in shareholding structure, and/or a (c) change in Moody's government support assumptions for Oragroup.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

