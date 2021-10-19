Moody's has affirmed Kommunalbanken's ratings

Stockholm, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Kommunalbanken AS's (KBN) long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Aaa, with a stable outlook. KBN's ratings are supported by its strong financial standing, its public policy mandate, and its close association with the central government.

The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of KBN's a1 BCA is supported by its public policy mandate to act as Norway's primary lender to regional and local governments (RLGs) together with the bank's strong asset quality, robust capital, and good liquidity balanced against its moderate profitability and high reliance on market funding.

KBN's BCA reflects its strong historical asset performance with lending exclusively to RLGs or against an RLG guarantee. Norwegian RLGs cannot go bankrupt and KBN has never experienced a loan loss. KBN's BCA also considers its strong capital position with a ratio of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 18.6% as of June 2021.

The BCA also takes into account KBN's moderate profitability which is a reflection of its mandate to provide funding to the RLG sector in a cost-efficient way rather than profit maximisation. Furthermore a lower net interest margin in 2020 and 2021 combined with increased operational costs pressured KBN's net income to tangible assets down to 0.21% in the first half of 2021. The relatively low ratio is balances against the stable nature of the bank's customers and our expectation that the ratio will recover to around 0.25% over the short to medium term.

The BCA also reflects KBN's full reliance on wholesale funding markets, mitigated by KBN's strong name recognition and market access, funding diversification, and a strong liquidity position.

As a company established with an explicit public policy mandate, KBN benefits from an entrenched franchise in a niche market. These conditions provide stability to all aspects of KBN's operations. This feature is reflected in a qualitative positive adjustment of one notch for business diversification in our scorecard.

LGF ANALYSIS PROVIDES TWO NOTCHES OF RATING UPLIFT TO THE ISSUER RATINGS

KBN's ratings benefit from a two-notch uplift from its a1 Adjusted BCA based on Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, given the sizeable volume of loss-absorbing liabilities.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Moody's assesses that the likelihood of government support is very high for KBN's senior unsecured debt classes and high for subordinated debt which result in two notches of uplift to the ratings. This is based on the 100% ownership by the Norwegian government, its public policy mandate to support the country's RLGs, along with the owner's demonstrated support in terms of capital injections in the past.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on KBN's senior unsecured debt ratings is stable, reflecting our expectation that its public policy role will be maintained along with an unchanged willingness to support from the Norwegian government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The likelihood of an upgrade of KBN's BCA is limited because it is already at the higher end of peers' and banks' BCAs globally. Furthermore, an upgrade of the BCA will not translate into a higher senior unsecured rating, because it is already at Aaa.

Downward pressure on KBN's rating could arise as a result of weaker asset quality; a dilution of KBN's public policy mandate and lower importance for the RLG sector; a weaker position in the debt capital markets or reduced liquidity; and sustained weaker financial performance.

KBN's senior unsecured and subordinated ratings could also be under pressure if the likelihood of government support for either of these debt classes diminishes or if the sovereign rating is downgraded.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Kommunalbanken AS

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aaa

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aaa(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Aaa, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aaa, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aaa

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aa3

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

