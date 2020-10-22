Moody's has assigned a rating to ABS Notes issued by SC Austria Auto Finance 2020-1 Designated Activity Company

Madrid, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following rating to Notes issued by SC Austria Auto Finance 2020-1 Designated Activity Company:

....EUR 400.7M Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2035, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 53.5M Subordinated Loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating assignment reflects the transaction's structure as a three-year revolving cash securitisation of loan agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles to mainly private obligors in Austria by Santander Consumer Bank GmbH (NR), which is owned by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)). The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of Austrian auto loan receivables and has a total value of around EUR 450.2M.

As at of the cut-off date 30 September 2020, the securitised portfolio includes non-delinquent loan contracts with a weighted average seasoning of around 16.7 months. The loans in the portfolio finance new cars (17.9%) and used cars (82.1%) to private (95.9%) and commercial (4.1%) customers. Vehicles in the securitised portfolio are spread across various manufacturers. The exposure to the biggest single manufacturer equals 15.2%. The portfolio consists of approximately 55.7% balloon loans, which have equal instalments during the life of the loan and a larger balloon payment at loan maturity. Balloon cash-flows account for 26.3% of the total portfolio.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as: (i) a granular portfolio; (ii) a short portfolio weighted average life of 2.4 years; (iii) a simple structure, and (iv) high excess spread (4.3% stressed at closing) to repay the Notes. Furthermore, the Notes benefit from a cash reserve sized at 1.0% of the rated notes, fully funded at closing and that will start amortising after the revolving period. This reserve will provide liquidity during the life of the transaction to pay senior expenses and coupons on the rated Notes in the event of cash flow disruptions.

Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as: (i) a high proportion of used car loans; (ii) a high proportion of balloon loans and (iii) a three-year revolving period. Moody's has taken this into account in its quantitative analysis.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of financing agreements; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) historical performance information; (iv) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the excess spread and the reserve fund; (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest and the reserve fund; and (vi) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Austrian economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 6.0%, expected recoveries of 40.0% and Aaa Portfolio Credit Enhancement ("PCE") of 14.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 6.0% are higher than the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the long revolving period.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 40.0% are in line with the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 14.0% is higher than the EMEA Auto Loan average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Auto Loan market.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION

The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios. Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in the level of recoveries and residual values compared to that seen historically. For example, Diesel engines have declined in popularity and older engine types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly, the rise in popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator or a downgrade of Austria's local country currency (LCC) rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paula Couce Iglesias

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Daniel Kolter

MD - Structured Finance

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

