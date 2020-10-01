Moody's has assigned provisional (P)Aaa (sf) to French credit card ABS to be issued by Purple Master Credit Cards FCT

Paris, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional
rating to Notes to be issued by Purple Master Credit Cards FCT:
....EUR 550M Class A 2020-1 Notes due
May 2034, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the subordinated Class C 2020-1
Notes or Class S Notes.
Please note that the definitive issuance amounts of the Notes may change
from those stated above given confirmed capital structure and final portfolio
levels.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The issuance of Class A 2020-1 Notes (Class A Notes) is the fourth
issuance under Purple Master Credit Card's note issuance program.
Today's rating action reflects the characteristics of the rated Notes
which are ultimately backed by designated credit-card receivables
owned by the Issuer. The assets comprise receivables arising under
designated revolving credit-card accounts that were originated
by BPCE Financement (NR), a member of Groupe BPCE, to obligors
located in France. The borrowers, which have been granted
revolving credit facilities and corresponding credit cards under certain
accounts, use the drawings for miscellaneous purposes.
Interest on the Notes will be paid monthly in order of seniority using
the collections received by BPCE Financement. During the twenty
eight months revolving period, principal collections received on
the designated receivables will be used to fund the purchase of further
receivables, prioritising those which arise under the designated
accounts, and subsequently, new accounts. At the end
of the revolving period, principal collections will be paid to noteholders
in the order of the priority of payments. If the issuer does not
fully repay the Notes at the end of their revolving period, it will
lead to a step up in the Class A 2020-1 Note margin. The
legal final maturity date of the Notes is in May 2034.
BPCE Financement currently services the receivables. Moody's reviewed
the servicing operations of BPCE Financement in July 2020. Moody's
is of the opinion that they are well-placed to fulfil their obligations
regarding the servicing of the receivables. The minimum seller
share provided by the Class S Notes is set at 5.66%,
protects the Notes mainly against set-off, dilution,
fraud or attrition and provides credit enhancement to the class A noteholders.
As of the end of July 2020 cut-off date, the target pool
consists of 519,126 loan agreements with a weighted average account
seasoning of 88.15 months and total Aggregate Outstanding Balance
of approximately EUR 790.4 million. The total authorised
credit balance over the revolving facilities is EUR 1,648.0
million, and the current average Credit Limit is EUR 4,854.01.
The provisional rating of the notes is primarily based upon (i) the credit
quality of BPCE Financement as servicer and sponsor of the transaction,
in particular in its role as Class S Notes subscriber; (ii) the credit
enhancement levels, as protection against losses; (iii) the
excess spread available to the transaction; (iv) the structural and
legal integrity of the transaction, including the role of Natixis
who provides the interest rate swap, the Issuer account bank and
acts as custodian and (v) the experience of EuroTitrisation as fund manager
in France.
As is typical in most credit card ABS transactions, there is a high
degree of linkage between the credit quality of the Notes to the credit
quality of the sponsor.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths
such as the granularity of the portfolio, the financial strength
of BPCE /Natixis (both are rated A1/P-1 Bank Deposits; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr))
and the credit enhancement of Class A Notes. Credit enhancement
of Class A Notes comprises subordination of 8.33% from Class
C 2020-1, an amortising reserve fund sized at 1% of
initial Class A 2020-1 Notes, excess spread and the seller
share. Triggers that will early terminate the revolving period
under the programme or cause the fund to accelerate Class A Notes principal
and interest repayments also support Class A Notes.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses such as high dependency on BPCE Financement's continued
support of the transaction, and the possibility for new accounts
with potentially differing risk characteristics to enter the pool over
time. The eligibility criteria, account addition limits and
triggers in place will limit the ability of new accounts added to the
pool to vary too significantly.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Approach to
Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities' published in
June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230126.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's credit card ABS rating methodology begins by developing a maximum
loss that is consistent with an Aaa (sf) rating ("Aaa LGSD"), assuming
that the sponsor has closed its cardholders' accounts. This scenario
is associated with sponsors that are in or near to default. For
Purple Master Credit Cards, the Aaa LGSD is 28.9%.
The key parameters used to derive the Aaa LGSD are: charge off rates
(current, long run and peak), payment rates (current and at
start of early amortisation), receivable yield rates (current,
at start of early amortisation and the compression level due to potential
asset-liability mismatches); servicing fees (current and stressed)
and the minimum seller's interest (as per the documents).
In a second step, the level of credit enhancement that is consistent
with an Aaa (sf) rating is determined by lowering the Aaa LGSD by the
applicable "dependency ratio" -- this ratio varies according
to the sponsor's credit rating or counterparty risk assessment ("CR Assessment"),
if available. The sponsor's CR Assessment is private. The
higher the sponsor's credit rating or CR Assessment as the case may be,
the lower the dependency ratio. The ratio reflects the likelihood
of the sponsor entering default, and so higher rated sponsors will
require lower Aaa enhancement all else being equal. The result
is the minimum Aaa CE, absent other counterparty or operational
risks.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a significant
decline in the overall performance of the pool and a deterioration of
the credit profile of the originator.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities
and the above rating reflects Moody's preliminary credit opinions regarding
the transaction only. Upon a conclusive review of the final documentation
and the final note structure, Moody's will endeavour to assign a
definitive rating to the above Notes. A definitive rating may differ
from a provisional rating. Please note that the actual definitive
issuance amounts of the rated classes may change from those stated above
given confirmed capital structure and final portfolio levels. However,
this aspect should not fundamentally impact the ratings as credit enhancement
and portfolio credit features are expected to be consistent.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vincent Verdier
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
