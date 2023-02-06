Moody's has assigned provisional (P)Aaa (sf) to French credit card ABS to be issued by Purple Master Credit Cards 2023-1

Paris, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Purple Master Credit Cards, FCT (the "Issuer"):

....EUR [ ]M Class A 2023-1 Notes due July 2036, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the subordinated EUR [ ]M Class C 2023-1 Notes or EUR [ ]M Class S Notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The issuance of Class A 2023-1 Notes (Class A Notes) is the fifth issuance under Purple Master Credit Card's note issuance program. Today's rating action reflects the characteristics of the rated Notes which are ultimately backed by designated credit-card receivables owned by the Issuer. The assets comprise receivables arising under designated revolving credit-card accounts that were originated by BPCE Financement (NR), a member of Groupe BPCE, to obligors located in France. The borrowers, which have been granted revolving credit facilities and corresponding credit cards under certain accounts, use the drawings for miscellaneous purposes.

Interest on the Notes will be paid monthly in order of seniority using the collections received by BPCE Financement. During the 24 months revolving period, principal collections received on the designated receivables will be used to fund the purchase of further receivables, prioritising those which arise under the designated accounts, and subsequently, new accounts. At the end of the revolving period, principal collections will be paid to noteholders in the order of the priority of payments. If the issuer does not fully repay the Notes at the end of their revolving period, it will lead to a step up in the Class A 2023-1 Note margin. The legal final maturity date of the Notes is in July 2036.

BPCE Financement currently services the receivables. Moody's reviewed the servicing operations of BPCE Financement in January 2023. Moody's is of the opinion that they are well-placed to fulfil their obligations regarding the servicing of the receivables. The minimum seller share provided by the Class S Notes is set at 5.7%, protects the Notes mainly against set-off, dilution, fraud or attrition and provides credit enhancement to the Class A noteholders.

As of the end of December 2022 cut-off date, the target pool consists of 479,609 client accounts with a weighted average account seasoning of 92.1 months and total Aggregate Outstanding Balance of approximately EUR 746.2 million. The total authorised credit balance over the revolving facilities is EUR 1,473.1 million, and the current average credit limit is EUR 4,901.2.

The provisional rating of the notes is primarily based upon (i) the credit quality of BPCE Financement as servicer and sponsor of the transaction, in particular in its role as Class S Notes subscriber; (ii) the credit enhancement levels, as protection against losses; (iii) the excess spread available to the transaction; (iv) the structural and legal integrity of the transaction, including the role of Natixis who provides the interest rate swap, the issuer account bank and acts as custodian and (v) the experience of EuroTitrisation as fund manager in France.

As is typical in most credit card ABS transactions, there is a high degree of linkage between the credit quality of the Notes to the credit quality of the sponsor.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the financial strength of BPCE /Natixis (both are rated A1/P-1 Bank Deposits; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) and the credit enhancement of Class A Notes. Credit enhancement of Class A Notes comprises subordination of 11.3% from Class C 2023-1 Notes, an amortising reserve fund sized at 1.25% of initial Class A 2023-1 Notes, excess spread and the seller share. Triggers that will early terminate the revolving period under the programme or cause the fund to accelerate Class A Notes principal and interest repayments also support Class A 2023-1 Notes.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as high dependency on BPCE Financement's continued support of the transaction, and the possibility for new accounts with potentially differing risk characteristics to enter the pool over time. The eligibility criteria, account addition limits and triggers in place will limit the ability of new accounts added to the pool to vary too significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Credit Card Receivables Securitizations Methodology ' published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396069. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's credit card ABS rating methodology begins by developing a maximum loss that is consistent with an Aaa (sf) rating ("Aaa LGSD"), assuming that the sponsor has closed its cardholders' accounts. This scenario is associated with sponsors that are in or near to default. For Purple Master Credit Cards, the Aaa LGSD is 30.4%.

The key parameters used to derive the Aaa LGSD are: charge off rates (current, long run and peak), payment rates (current and at start of early amortisation), receivable yield rates (current, at start of early amortisation and the compression level due to potential asset-liability mismatches), servicing fees (current and stressed) and the minimum seller's interest (as per the documents).

In a second step, the level of credit enhancement that is consistent with an Aaa (sf) rating is determined by lowering the Aaa LGSD by the applicable "dependency ratio" -- this ratio varies according to the sponsor's credit rating or counterparty risk assessment ("CR Assessment"), if available. The sponsor's CR Assessment is private. The higher the sponsor's credit rating or CR Assessment as the case may be, the lower the dependency ratio. The ratio reflects the likelihood of the sponsor entering default, and so higher rated sponsors will require lower Aaa enhancement all else being equal. The result is the minimum Aaa CE, absent other counterparty or operational risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a deterioration of the credit profile of the originator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

