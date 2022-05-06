Moody's has assigned provisional ratings to ABS Notes to be issued by Auto ABS Spanish Loans 2022-1, FT

Madrid, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Auto ABS Spanish Loans 2022-1, FT:

....EUR [ ]M Class A Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due February 2032, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR [ ]M Class B Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due February 2032, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....EUR [ ]M Class C Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due February 2032, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

....EUR [ ]M Class D Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due February 2032, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

....EUR [ ]M Class E Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due February 2032, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR [] M Class F Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due February 2032.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a 7 months revolving cash securitisation of auto loans extended to obligors in Spain by PSA Financial Services Spain, E.F.C, S.A. (NR) ("PSA Finance") ultimately owned by Banque PSA Finance (A3/P-2) ("Banque PSA").

The securitised portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans distributed through the PSA Group auto dealers and will have a total amount of EUR 700.0 million.

As of April 2022, the provisional pool had 77,781 non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 1.7 years. The loans in the portfolio finance new cars (87.3%) and used cars (12.7%) granted to private individuals.

The portfolio is collateralised by 42.6% amortising loans and 57.4% balloon loans, which consist of equal installments during the life of the loan and a larger balloon payment at loan maturity. In the case of balloon loans, the borrower can either pay the final balloon payment at contract maturity, trade the vehicle in against the purchase of a new vehicle or return the vehicle to the lender with no further obligation. PSAG Automoviles Comercial Espana, S.A. (NR) ("PSAG"), ultimately owned by Stellantis N.V. (Baa3), has agreed to buy back the vehicle from the borrowers at a price equal to the balloon installment. In the event the borrower returns the vehicle to the lender and PSAG is unable to buy it back, the issuer would be exposed to the residual value ("RV") risk arising from the potential shortfall between the realisable market value of the vehicle versus the final balloon payment.

As of closing date the transaction has a total exposure to RV risk of 46.51% of total principal cash flows. The proportion of balloon loans that can be included in the pool is limited to 58% of the total Outstanding Balance of the Non-Defaulted Receivables.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as (i) the granularity of the portfolio, (ii) the high excess spread available to the transaction, (iii) PSA Finance's experience as a consumer finance lender in the auto market, (iv) financial strength of the originator's parent company and (v) a swap agreement to mitigate interest rate risk provided by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2/P-1 Bank Deposit; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)). However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) the presence of a 7 months revolving period which adds uncertainty to the portfolio credit quality, (ii) the exposure to RV risk and (iii) a complex structure with pro-rata amortisation on all classes of notes after the end of the revolving period.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans; (ii) historical performance information of the total book of the originator and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and the reserve fund; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction through the reserve fund; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 2.5%, expected recoveries of 40% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 11.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 2.5% are in line with the Spanish Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) other similar transactions used as a benchmark; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 40.0% are in line with the Spanish Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 11.0% is below the Spanish Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account (i) a degree of uncertainty considering the depth of data Moody's received from the originator to determine the expected performance of the portfolio; (ii) benchmark transactions; (iii) the revolving period of 7 months; and (iv) the relative ranking to the originators peers in the Spanish auto ABS market.

In case a PSAG does not meet its obligation to guarantee the contracted residual values, the transaction would be fully exposed to residual value (RV) risk. Moody's applies its RV risk assessment to evaluate this risk. The Aa1 (sf) baseline RV haircut in this Spanish auto loan portfolio, after adjustment for its specific characteristics, is 38.5%. The RV haircut considers (i) the robustness of the RV settings; (ii) the concentration of the RV maturities; and (iii) the portfolio composition. The haircut is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average. Our RV analysis results in an RV credit enhancement of 13.2% for the Aa2 (sf) rated Notes, taking into account (i) the RV haircut; (ii) the maximum RV exposure during the revolving period; and (iii) the guarantee from PSAG.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include a significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes and an upgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator or a downgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rodrigo Conde

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

