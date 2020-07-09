Moody's has assigned provisional ratings to two classes of Spanish RMBS notes to be issued by FT RMBS Santander 6

Approximately EUR [4.50] billion of rated debt securities affected

Madrid, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by FONDO DE TITULIZACION RMBS SANTANDER 6:

....EUR 3780M Serie A Notes due [February 2063], Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 720M Serie B Notes due [February 2063], Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)

Moody's has not rated the Serie C Notes Due [February 2063].

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings takes into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the Moody's Individual Loan Analysis Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") assumption and the portfolio's expected loss.

The key drivers for the portfolio's expected loss of 7.0% are: (i) performance of the originators' preceding transactions; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Spanish RMBS market; (iii) analysis of the static information on delinquencies and recoveries received from Banco Santander and Banco Popular to rate precedent deals; and (iv) current economic environment in Spain.

The key drivers for the 24.0% MILAN CE number, which is above the average for Spanish RMBS, are: (i) the high LTV nature of this pool with current weighted-average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio of 82.5% calculated taking into account the original full property valuations; (ii) 22% of the loans have been previously in arrears (+30 days) at least once since the loans were granted. However, for loans originated by Banco Popular there is no payment history available before 1 January 2019 (iii) the fact that 9.6% of the borrowers in the pool are not Spanish nationals; (iv) the high proportion 13.4% of restructured loans in the portfolio and (v) around 15.8% of the loans are in payment holidays due to COVID-19 moratorium.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgages from the collapse in Spanish economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's considers that the deal has the following credit strengths: (i) the full subordination of the Class B, equivalent to 16.0% of the original balance of the Notes; and (ii) a reserve fund, which will be funded at closing and will be equal to 5.0% of the original balance of the Notes; the reserve fund covers potential shortfalls in the Notes' interest and principal during transaction's life.

The portfolio contains 95.69% floating-rate loans linked to 12-month EURIBOR, 3.18% fixed rate loans and 1.13% floating-rate loans linked to TRH Total Entidades, whereas the notes are linked to three-month EURIBOR and reset quarterly. The transaction is not protected by an interest rate swap. This risk has been taken into account when assessing the subordination levels and only partial value was given to the available spread. Moody's analysis takes into account the potential interest rate exposure in order to assess the ratings.

Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) will continue servicing the securitised loans. Even if there is no back-up servicer in the transaction, the management company acts as back-up servicer facilitator and independent cash manager.

The reserve fund provides liquidity support and is sufficient to cover 30 months of interest payments and senior expenses.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significantly better-than-expected performance of the pool combined with an increase of the Spanish Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at closing due to either: (i) a change in economic conditions from our central forecast scenario; or (ii) idiosyncratic performance factors that would lead to rating actions. Finally, a change in Spain's sovereign risk may also result in subsequent rating actions on the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

