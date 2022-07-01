Moody's has changed Momentive's outlook to positive; ratings affirmed

New York, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed Momentive Performance Materials Inc.'s (Momentive) outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Momentive's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, and B1 rating on the company's first lien senior secured term loan facilities.

"The change to positive outlook reflects Momentive's exceptionally strong earnings and better than expected credit metrics which strengthens its financial flexibility and reduces the refinancing risk of its maturing debt in 2024. The company has benefited from robust demand, strong price increases and an increasing share of specialty products. Its business transformation will help strengthen competitiveness and enhance credit quality over time," says Jiming Zou, Moody's lead analyst for Momentive.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Momentive's last twelve months EBITDA rose to record high thanks to robust demand and strong price increases in the silicone industry, as well as the benefits of its business transformation with an increasing share of specialty products. Adjusted debt leverage improved to 4.1x at the end of March 2022 from 7.2x at the end of 2020. EBITDA to Interest coverage rose to about 5.7x from 2.8x in the same time period.

Momentive's strong earnings and improved credit metrics will enhance its financial flexibility and put it in a better position to address the refinancing of its $300 million ABL facility (unrated), $813.5 million first-lien term loan and $839 million second-lien term loan (unrated), all due in 2024. The improved earnings over the last three years also help ease the tension of a potential exit of SJL, a private equity firm that holds a 39.6% stake in Momentive and has strong influence on the company's financial matters. We expect KCC, which controls the remaining 60.4% stake in Momentive and provides guarantees to the second-lien term loan, to remain prudent in its investment strategy in Momentive and support Momentive's plan to reduce leverage.

Momentive's B2 CFR is supported by its status as one of the largest silicone producers globally, its large customer base in many industries including automotive, electronics, consumer and construction and geographically diversified production facilities. The company has invested in high-margin specialty silicones and silanes products. We expect the company's operating performance to stay above mid-cycle level in the next 12 to 18 months and its debt leverage likely to stay below five times, which is required for an upgrade to B1 rating. Momentive's resilience against cyclicality in the silicone industry is improving with its business transformation, which includes the phase-out of its basic chemicals production in Waterford by 2022 and investments in growth areas such as electronic materials.

Momentive's rating remains constrained by its volaille earnings, exposure to the cyclical end markets, as well as the ongoing business restructuring and reinvestment to stay competitive in the global silicone industry. The company is exposed to the cyclical and competitive silicone industry that requires large capex and working capital consumption. The company's lack of consistent free cash flow generation in the past and ongoing restructuring as well as large working capital consumption, partly due to inflation and supply chain issues, continue to constrain its credit quality.

Momentive's good liquidity is supported by its cash balance of $77 million, expected positive free cash flow in the next 12 months and $255 million availability under the $300 million ABL facility at the end of March 2022. Its ABL facility has a springing financial maintenance covenant -- a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x. KCC's guaranteed term loan agreement requires Momentive to comply with a net leverage maintenance covenant of not exceeding 5.5x at the end of 2022 and 2023. We expect company to stay in compliance with these financial covenants over the next one to two years.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Momentive's rating also factors in its above-average environmental risk under our ESG framework. The production of silicone products requires substantial energy and water consumption. Although silicone polymers are generally considered harmless, siloxanes (e.g. D4, D5 and D6) as an intermediate to make silicone polymers are being investigated by regulatory bodies for their impact on human health and environment after certain restrictions have been imposed by the EU in recent years. Momentive's phase-out of its basic silicones production will reduce its production-related environmental exposure but requires site cleanup and decontamination. Momentive's reported obligations for environmental remediation at the end of 2021 were relatively small compared to its debt and pension obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrade would be triggered, if the company is able to sustainably improve earnings, reduce debt leverage and improve its debt maturity profile. An upgrade would require positive free cash flow, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5.0x and timely refinancing of its 2024 term loans before they become current.

Momentive's ratings will be downgraded, if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 6.0x or liquidity profile deteriorates with negative free cash flow or failure to timely refinance its term loans, all of which will become due in 2024.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc., based in New York, US, is one of the largest global producers of silicones and silicone derivatives. Silicones, or more accurately, polymerized siloxanes or polysiloxanes, are mixed inorganic-organic polymers that are used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications including agriculture, automotive, electronics, healthcare, personal care, textiles, and sealants. KCC Corporation and SJL Partners LLC acquired MPM Holdings Inc., the holding company of Momentive, for approximately $3.1 billion in 2019. Momentive generated $2.7 billion in revenues in 2021.

