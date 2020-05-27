Moody's has changed Tata Chemicals North America's outlook to negative from stable; Ba3 ratings affirmed

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has changed Tata Chemicals North America, Inc.'s (TCNA) outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed TCNA's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating and the Ba3 ratings on the company's new credit facilities.

The negative outlook reflects TCNA's earnings deterioration amid the global pandemic and increased debt leverage once it completes the intended debt issuance to acquire the remaining 25% equity stake in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners (TCSAP) and to refinance its existing term loan. Additionally, the risk of refinancing its $225 million term loan due in August 2020 would remain elevated in case the debt issuance should be further delayed.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tata Chemicals North America, Inc.

Outlook changed to negative from stable

Rating affirmations:

..Issuer: Tata Chemicals North America, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

...Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

...Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The soda ash sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity, through its application in glass manufacturing, to automotive and construction sectors. More specifically, TCNA's increased debt leverage after its intended term loan issuance has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on TCNA of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

We expect TCNA's debt leverage to be elevated once the new term loan issuance is completed, with over 6 times adjusted Net debt/attributable EBITDA (after dividends paid to its joint venture partner Church & Dwight) in FY2021 and a likely improvement to about 5 times in FY2022. Poor demand from the automotive and construction sectors has negatively impacted glass manufacturing, resulting in lower soda ash consumption this year. Export markets continue to be challenged by price erosion, compounded by the recent volume declines amid the pandemic. A change in soda ash supply agreement with Owens-Illinois could also hurt TCNA's earnings, after the former's divesture of its 25% equity stake in TCSAP. We now expect a decline in adjusted EBITDA margin to below 20% in FY2021 from nearly 25% in the last two fiscal years, and an improvement to about 20% EBITDA margin in FY2022 looks likely based on assumption that industrial activities will gradually creep back to prior-COVID-19 levels.

The rating affirmation reflects TCNA's cost-advantaged natural soda ash production, strong cash flows and its prudent financial policy. We expect the company has the flexibility to use free cash flows to reduce debt and management has a track record of consistently repaying debt in the last five years. Despite much weaker earnings expectation, free cash flow should remain positive in FY2021 thanks to reduced capital spending, cost-savings measures, deferred tax payments and temporarily suspended pension contributions.

US soda ash producers such as TCNA benefit from several structural advantages including the cost competitiveness of trona-based production in Wyoming, long-term customer relations in the US and the global distribution of natural soda ash produced by major US producers that are members of the American Natural Soda Ash Corp (ANSAC). A decline in Chinese exports and global demand growth at about 2% per annum have absorbed the new soda ash supplies from Ciner Group's Turkish facilities in the last two years.

The significant capacity additions announced by Solvay, Genesis Alkali and Ciner Wyoming in the US will risk tipping the soda ash demand and supply balance in about three years. However, there is uncertainty regarding the start-up of new soda ash facilities given the large capital commitment, the need to improve logistics and support services for export sales, as well as these producers' vested interest in their existing operations in Wyoming.

TCNA's rating is also constrained by its limited product diversity with soda ash being its only product, operational concentration with Green River Basin in Wyoming as the only production site and high customer concentration. TCNA plans to improve production reliability, debottleneck its production with a modest increase in capital spending in the coming years.

TCNA's Ba3 CFR has factored in one-notch uplift for the benefit of being a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL, Ba1 stable) which has a stronger credit rating and intends to ensure sufficient liquidity and appropriate leverage at TCNA prior to taking distributions, consistent with its past practice. Although TCL doesn't provide an explicit guarantee to the debt issued by TCNA, TCNA operates under the umbrella of Tata Sons which has a track record of lending support to its investee companies to protect its brand reputation from the consequences of an entity's distress.

TCNA's liquidity is supported by $92 million cash balance and $25 million undrawn revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020. Operational cash flows will be sufficient to cover interest expense and capital expenditures. We expect the company to remain compliant with the financial covenant under its credit agreements in the next two years. If the planned debt issuance is delayed further, we expect management to find alternative solutions such as credit amendments or bridge loans to address the refinancing requirement of the $225 million term loan due in August 2020. Such expectation is based on TCNA's cost-advantaged soda ash production, moderate level of outstanding debt, positive free cash flows and its 100% ownership by TCL.

The new credit facilities, including term loan and revolver, are rated Ba3, at the same level as the CFR, based on Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology.

TCNA's rating has also considered environmental, social and governance factors. While the company's trona-based soda ash production poses an environmental advantage as compared to the synthetic process, the underground mining of the trona reserves and subsequent processing into sodium carbonate does expose the company to environmental risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a downgrade if TCNA's profitability deteriorates significantly or it makes large distributions to the parent, such that adjusted net debt leverage stays above 5.0x persistently. A substantial deterioration in TCNA's liquidity or its parent's credit profile, though not expected, could also pressure the rating.

TCNA's narrow product and operating diversity contribute to the limited upward ratings potential. However, Moody's would consider an upgrade if adjusted Net Debt/attributable EBITDA were to fall sustainably below 4.0x, but not until the industry expansions in natural soda ash are completed and absorbed by the industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tata Chemicals North America, Inc. (TCNA) currently has a 75% interest in the operating company Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners (TCSAP), which operates soda ash mining and production facilities located at Green River Basin, Wyoming, US. TCNA plans to acquire the remaining 25% in TCSAP from Valley Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited. TCSAP has an annual soda ash production capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons (approximately 4.5 million ton trona per year). For the fiscal year ending March 2020, TCNA generated revenues of approximately $480 million. TCNA is 100% owned by Tata Chemicals Limited.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

