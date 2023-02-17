Moody's has changed outlooks to negative on 9 French Social Housing Providers; ratings affirmed

Paris, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of 9 French social housing providers (SHPs) and changed their outlooks to negative from stable. The Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) were also affirmed.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473199 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE

The outlook changes to negative from stable on 9 French social housing providers reflect growing pressures due to higher interest rates and price inflation affecting interest cover ratios. These challenging economic and financial conditions, which will likely persist over the next couple of years, will test the SHPs' ability to adjust their business plans – currently comprising sizeable capital spending largely funded through debt.

Moody's expects SHPs' interest spending to materially increase in 2023. The French social housing sector funding model is based on lending from state-owned Caisse Des Depots et Consignations (CDC, Aa2 stable) with the majority of SHPs' debt indexed to Livret A rate. Over the last 12 months Livret A rate has sharply increased and will likely remain at high levels in the next couple of years. In line with Moody's baseline scenario for inflation and interest rates, Moody's expects an average Livret A rate of 3.3% in 2023 (compared to 0.5% in 2021). Given the sector's already high leverage, this will result in a significant deterioration of the SHPs' interest cover ratios.

High cost inflation, especially for repairs, maintenance and building, adds pressures on margins, with costs growing much faster than social rents. Since 2018, the rent cut decided by the central government has limited SHPs' revenue flexibility resulting in 5% social rents loss on average in 2023. Additionally, the rental regime is set within a relatively rigid framework, undermining SHPs' capacity to offset the rapid increase in expenditure. In 2022, SHPs could raise rents by up to 0.4%, much lower than maintenance and repair cost inflation (9.9% yoy in Q3-2022), construction cost inflation (8% yoy in Q3-2022) or general consumer price inflation (6.7% yoy in December 2022, HICP). While SHPs will be able to increase rents by up to 3.6% in 2023, Moody's expects cost inflation to remain higher.

Moody's will monitor the SHPs' willingness and ability to respond to these challenging economic and financial conditions by adjusting their business plans - including revised multi-year capex plans and operating efficiencies - as well as the ongoing negotiations between SHPs' federations and the central government, involving CDC, and that may result in supportive measures.

RATIONALE FOR BCA AND RATING AFFIRMATIONS

The BCA and rating affirmations reflect underlying sector strengths, including high demand for social housing and SHPs' focus on their low-risk core business of social housing lettings. On average, half of tenants receive housing benefits – a large part of which transferred by the central government directly to the SHPs – contributing to secure and predictable cash flows, as well as limiting the risk of arrears and bad debts. Governance in the sector is generally fit for purpose with good oversight of business risks and a track record of being able to adapt and defer some investment in response to financial pressures. The affirmation also reflects the robust and stable regulatory framework.

Final ratings incorporate an uplift based on Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of France (Aa2 stable) reflecting the importance of social housing in the country and the wide-ranging powers of redress available to the regulators in case of financial distress.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The overall impact of ESG (environmental, social and governance) risks on ratings varies for rated social housing providers. For a majority of them, the impact is neutral to low (CIS-2), but there are some with a moderately negative (CIS-3) impact due to their more complex organizational structure.

Environmental risks are neutral-to-low to moderately negative for the sector. SHPs are primarily exposed to carbon transition risk from the legislative requirement to improve the energy efficiency of the existing housing stock, leading to increased expenditure.

Social considerations have a moderately negative impact on the sector's credit profile. This mainly reflects exposure to risks from responsible production and demographic and societal trends. Responsible production risks include the requirement to maintain high quality of the existing housing stock, which will increase expenditure.

Governance risks are neutral-to-low to moderately negative for the sector. Governance in the sector is generally fit for purpose, with good oversight of business risks, strong financial planning and risk management processes, detailed reporting and simple organizational structures. The regulatory framework also supports good governance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrades are unlikely given the negative outlooks. The negative outlooks could be changed to stable if: (i) SHPs were able to adapt their business plans in response to financial pressures, and to return to higher interest coverage metrics; (ii) the macroeconomic environment normalizes faster than currently forecasted with lower than currently expected interest rates and inflation.

The ratings could be downgraded as a result of one or a combination of the following: (i) a prolonged period of deteriorated interest coverage ratios; (ii) a worsening of operating margins to durably low levels; (iii) a substantial deterioration in the debt burden and (iv) a significant deterioration in liquidity metrics. In addition, any weakening of the regulatory framework or dilution of the overall level of support from the French government, or a weakening of France's credit profile would also place downward pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473199 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

• Person Approving the Credit Rating

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emanuela Colzani

Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marie Diron

MD-Global Sovereign Risk

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

