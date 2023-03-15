Moody's has downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's CFR to B2; negative outlook

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's ("Great Lakes") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, and the rating on the $325 million senior unsecured notes to B3 from B2. Great Lakes Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) is downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of Great Lakes reflects the decline in its liquidity reserve after weak performance and negative free cash flow in 2022. The expected drawdown of its revolving credit facility to fund the large spending on new vessels will strain its liquidity further in 2023. The lack of high-margin capital projects in the backlog at yearend 2022 will keep its earnings and cash flow weak in the first two to three quarters of 2023. Great Lakes' credit metrics are no longer consistent with the previous B1 rating. The company expects an improvement in the bid market with several port deepening and widening projects bidding in the first half of 2023, a better utilization of its fleet and a cheap loan from Title XI financing in the second half, which would prevent its credit quality from further deterioration.

Governance is a key driver for the rating action, given the weaker than expected financial risk management and deviation from past sound track record.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD4)

Â…. Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Great Lakes 2023 operating performance will continue to stay below historical levels due to the lack of the large capital and port deepening projects in its order backlog and a high percentage of lower-margin maintenance work. Credit metrics will slightly improve from the 2022 lows given the expected resumption of delayed projects, the delivery of a new vessel, Galveston Island, other cost reduction and operational improvement initiatives. However, operating cash flow will remain subdued in 2023, when capital expenditure will increase to a record level of $175 million from $145 million in 2022. We consider its capital expenditure as largely committed, as vessel maintenance and investments are crucial to bidding new capital projects and generating future income.

Great Lakes' liquidity reserve has weakened, as reflected in the downgrade to SGL-3 from SGL-2. Cash on hand dropped to $7 million at the end of 2022 from $145 million a year ago. As of December 31, 2022, the company's primary liquidity source was $246 million availability on its $300 million ABL revolver. The available revolver will cover the entire $175 million planned capital expenditure in 2023 when operating cash flow remains weak. However, the company is not expected to allow its revolver availability to fall below 12.5% of the borrowing base or $37.5 million, which would trigger a testing of the revolver's minimum fixed charge coverage covenant of 1.1x that can't be met based on recent earnings. Alternative liquidity could come from Title XI financing loan that Great Lakes has applied with the Maritime Administration (MARAD) for the vessels which are currently under construction and designed for offshore wind construction. However, issuance of incremental secured debt could result in an additional downgrade on the $325 million unsecured notes, as there will be less unencumbered assets.

Great Lakes' 2022 earnings deteriorated significantly from prior years, as a result of the unexpected drop in dredging projects, especially those large high-margin port deepening projects. Unfavorable weather events, site conditions, cost inflation and supply chain issues delaying drydocking completions also contributed to the weak operating performance in 2022. The reported EBITDA fell to $17 million in 2022, from $127 million in 2021.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's B2 corporate family rating is supported by its strong market position as the largest dredging provider in the US and our expectation that its operating performance and margins will recover following continued investments in new and existing vessels. Its credit profile also incorporates the high barriers to entry created by the Jones Act and the sizeable amount of capital required to enter the dredging business, visibility into future revenues via its backlog and funding from Federal government agencies and the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. In particular, the Biden administration's support for infrastructure such as harbor and waterways maintenance, beach renourishment and coast protection projects as well as possible permits for new LNG projects will improve bid market and dredging work volumes for the company.

Its credit profile is constrained by its participation in a highly cyclical industry that can lead to volatile earnings and muted cash flows when the bid market or project win rates decline, as well as its high fixed-costs and long term capital investment requirements to maintain its existing fleet of vessels and to invest in new vessels to replace aging vessels or to support growth. It also reflects its significant customer concentration and the susceptibility to external factors beyond management control including weather conditions, project delays, COVID-19 outbreaks, changes in the shipping industry and government funding priorities. Great Lakes is reliant on the domestic dredging sector and US Federal government agencies which account for about 95% and 80%, respectively of its annual revenues.

Great Lakes' ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS-4) reflects the negative credit impact from ESG considerations, primarily driven by governance factors including financial policy, risk management and track record. It also reflects environmental and social risk factors, such as the heavy use of diesel fuel, disposal of dredged material and protection of wetlands. The company benefits from natural erosion, storm hardening and recovery work.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will remain subdued, debt level will increase with the drawdown of its revolver, and its large capital expenditure will negatively affect liquidity profile in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but could be considered if it improves business visibility, strengthens its asset base by vessel investments and improve its earnings so that adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) is sustained below 3.0x and interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) above 3.0x. Upgrade also requires consistent free cash flow generation and a good liquidity profile.

Great Lakes' ratings could be downgraded should the company fail to win new projects and improve its earnings or liquidity continues to deteriorate. Financial metrics, such as its adjusted leverage ratio is sustained above 4.5x and interest coverage below 1.5x could also result in negative ratings action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, headquartered in Houston, TX, is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, with a small portion of its revenues generated overseas. US Federal government agencies are its main customer and account for about 80% of its annual revenues. The company generated $649 million in revenues in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

