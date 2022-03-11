Moody's has downgraded the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv to Caa3 and has placed ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (?Moody's?) has today further downgraded the City of Kyiv's and the City of Kharkiv's long-term issuer (domestic and foreign currency) ratings to Caa3 from Caa1 and placed these ratings on review for further downgrade. Concomitantly Moody's has downgraded both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) to caa3 from caa1 and placed them on review for further downgrade.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to downgrade to Caa2 from B3 and place on review for downgrade the Ukrainian government's rating on 4 March 2022. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463451.

The downgrade of the ratings reflects the widespread economic, social, and physical impacts of the ongoing military conflict with Russia. Moody's expects a significant and prolonged loss in economic activity including lower employment and a reduction in key tax revenue sources for both cities. In addition, spending pressure will rise sharply to address the impacts of the military conflict. The downgrade also reflects our expectation of extensive physical damage to infrastructure, in addition to the tragic loss of life and displacement of a significant proportion of its population. Russia's invasion has upended the normal functioning of the two local administrations with consequent impacts on their ability to govern effectively.

The decision to place the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv on review for further downgrade reflects the high degree of uncertainty and downside risks of the social and economic damage that the two cities will incur. The intensification of the military invasion of Ukraine could have significant implications for the ability to meet debt obligations of the two cities. Moody's believes that the existing buffers, in absence of any form of additional financial support, may not be sufficient to fully offset liquidity risks stemming from debt repayment needs.

The review period will allow Moody's to better assess the extent to which the invasion leads to long-lasting economic damage and impairs the cities' ability and willingness to continue meeting their debt obligations under a period of military conflict.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADES

?KYIV AND KHARKIV?

The military conflict in Ukraine heightens credit risks for Kyiv and Kharkiv. The most relevant direct effects include casualties, displacement of its population, physical damage to real estate and infrastructure, loss in economic activity and employment.

Russia's invasion significantly interferes with local administrations' governance and management effectiveness. While it is difficult to assess the long-term impact of the military conflict, the two cities are facing unprecedented challenges to mitigate the social and the economic disruption over the next months.

Against this backdrop, the City of Kyiv entered this crisis with a relatively wealthy and diversified economy, strong financial fundamentals and low debt levels at an estimated 17% of operating revenues in 2021, all of which provides some shock absorption capacity.

Similarly, the City of Kharkiv benefited from a relatively developed economy, solid financials and a moderate debt burden at an estimated 45% of operating revenue in 2021. A historically conservative approach to budget spending allowed the city to maintain its budget position close to balance over the last four years.

Both cities are largely exposed to systemic risk from the Ukraine sovereign, which has further increased, given their close operational and financial linkages. Specifically, Kyiv and Kharkiv are highly reliant on tax and intergovernmental revenues from the sovereign which may reduce given pressure on national budgets and the need to reprioritise resources. They are also exposed to tighter financing conditions, including reduced market access and refinancing risks.

Moody's has changed both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to caa3 from caa1 and placed them on review for further downgrade.

The Caa3 ratings also incorporate a low level of extraordinary support from the Ukrainian Government for both the City of Kyiv and the City of Kharkiv.

RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

?KYIV AND KHARKIV?

The decision to place the issuer ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv on review for further downgrade reflects the need to assess the extent to which the military conflict leads to sustained economic and fiscal damage for the two cities. Moody's will examine the negative implications from tax reduction caused by losses in the economic activity and displacement of population, spending needs to mitigate the social and the economic effects of the crisis, and tightening external financial conditions including lack of market access, all of which could affect their liquidity profiles and ultimately debt service capacity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KYIV

The City of Kyiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risks, along with very highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and central government support.

The E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderate exposure to physical climate risks and natural capital and neutral-to-low risks for the remaining environmental risk factors.

The highly negative S issuer profile score (S-4) reflects highly negative risk for demographics as well as labor and income mainly reflecting the economic damages resulting from the current military assault and related displacement of population. Moreover health and safety conditions have significantly weakened and access to basic services will remain disrupted.

The very highly negative issuer profile score (G-5) reflects a significantly impaired institutional structure which will heavily impact intergovernmental relationships, weakening management capacity and effectiveness including budget management.

KHARKIV

The City of Kharkiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risk, along with very highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and central government support.

The E issuer profile score is highly negative (E-4), reflecting highly negative risks exposure to physical climate risk including elevated heat stress and significant pressure on municipal water systems.

The highly negative S issuer profile score (S-4) reflects primarily the highly negative risk for demographics as well as labor and income, mainly reflecting the economic damages resulting from the current military assault and the related displacement of population. Moreover health and safety conditions have significantly weakened and access to basic services will remain disrupted.

The very highly negative issuer profile score (G-5) reflects a significantly impaired institutional structure which will heavily impact intergovernmental relationships, weakening management capacity and effectiveness including budget management.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Kyiv and City of Kharkiv. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Ukraine, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,129 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -3.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 8 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Kharkiv, City of and Kyiv, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased. The issuers' fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD RESULT IN CONFIRMATION OF THE CURRENT RATINGS

Either city's Caa3 rating would likely be confirmed at its current level if disruption arising from the military conflict was to be short lived resulting in only limited further economic and financial disruption and significant external financial support was provided to shore up the country's and the cities' financing position and operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the two cities' ratings is remote given the review for downgrade.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the ratings in case of increased likelihood of defaults and severe losses for creditors, following prolonged economic and social crises and strained liquidity situation.

The sovereign action on Ukraine published on Friday 4 March 2022 required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The person who approved these credit ratings is Mauro Crisafulli.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

