Moody's has placed Allied's Baa2 debt ratings on review for downgrade

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's ("Allied") issuer rating, senior unsecured debt, and senior unsecured shelf ratings under review for downgrade. The review reflects heightened financial governance risk with leverage metrics above expectations for the Baa2 rating category and a weakened liquidity position relative to near-term capital commitments. To a lesser extent, meaningful exposure to office real estate in a potentially challenging and uncertain operating environment is another consideration.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Allied Prop. Real Estate Investment Trust

.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allied Prop. Real Estate Investment Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Allied's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its high-quality asset portfolio and leading position in the urban office property segment in Canada as well as a sizeable, unencumbered asset pool and diversified tenant roster across business segments. Other significant rating considerations include its material exposure to development/redevelopment, modest liquidity relative to capital commitments, and elevated leverage ratios, specifically net debt to EBITDA.

During the review, we will focus on Allied's ability to complete deleveraging transactions and to improve its liquidity position through the announced sale process of its urban data center platform ("UDC") in downtown Toronto. Currently, Allied's leverage metrics are elevated above expectations for the rating category, with net debt to EBITDA at 10.5x (Moody's adjusted) for the full-year 2022. Over the past three years, Allied used its balance sheet to fund in-fill acquisitions as well as upgrade and development activity, pushing debt metrics to the high end of its target range, on a sustained basis. We expect operating leverage to improve to the low 8.0x range following the sale of its data center platform in 2023 and to improve further with additional EBITDA from development completions and stabilization over the next several years. Longer-term growth could be slower than expected however, as the widespread adoption of workplace flexibility could affect demand for office space and weaken operating conditions in Allied's largest markets. However, the REIT's newer and higher-quality assets will likely outperform the market.

The REIT's near-term liquidity position has weakened in large part due to the increased level of investment activity related to its acquisition and development pipeline. Additional capital needs related to investment properties, development projects, leasing, and contractual debt maturities, would also be meaningful relative to its available liquidity of approximately CAD$165 million, from cash and revolver capacity, at year-end 2022. Allied's utilization of its CAD$600M revolver due in 2025, which is modest in size relative to the scale of a CAD$11 billion REIT with an active development program, was material at about 75% drawn as of year-end 2022. The REIT plans to use proceeds from the sale of its UDC platform to pay down outstanding debt, including its RCF balance, operating LOC, and promissory note due December 2023 as well as to fund its future development pipeline and renewed NCIB program. Alternate liquidity is available through a large, unencumbered asset pool and access to multiple sources of external capital.

Further, Allied Properties' governance risk is moderately negative, reflecting its exposure to development which lends itself to speculative leasing risk as well as an aggressive financial policy and recent appetite for high leverage.

A ratings downgrade is likely should the company fail to improve its liquidity cushion relative to near-term capital commitments. Further, net debt to EBITDA above 8.0x, fixed charge coverage materially below 3.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments) and/or material deterioration in operating performance, could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the medium-term and would require improvement in leverage such that net debt to EBITDA improves below 6.0x and fixed charge coverage approaches 4.5x, all on a consistent basis (including Moody's standard adjustments). In addition, robust liquidity with ample availability on its revolver as well as the successful execution of in-progress development projects would be required for upward ratings movement.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) is a REIT that owns, manages and develops office properties in Canada's major cities. As of December 31, 2022, Allied's portfolio consisted of 199 investment properties with 14.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in seven urban markets across Canada.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

