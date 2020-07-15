Moody's has placed Vornado Realty's Baa2 debt rating on review for downgrade

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed Vornado Realty
L.P's (Vornado Realty, or collectively ' the
REIT') senior unsecured debt, debt shelf and subordinate shelf
ratings under review for downgrade. In the same rating action,
the debt, preferred stock, debt shelf and preferred shelf
ratings of the REIT, Vornado Realty Trust, the parent of Vornado
Realty LP, were also placed on review for downgrade. The
review reflects the weak near-term outlook for Vornado Realty's
retail, hotel and trade show assets and operating challenges in
the New York office market. The REIT's net debt + preferred
to EBITDA ratio is likely to weaken in the next few quarters due to decline
in EBITDA. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
On Review for Downgrade:
Issuer: Vornado Realty L.P.
Senior unsecured, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Baa2
Senior unsecured shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
(P)Baa2
Subordinate shelf, , Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Baa3
Issuer: Vornado Realty Trust
Backed Senior unsecured, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Baa2
Backed Senior unsecured shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Baa2
Preferred Stock, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Baa3
Preferred Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
(P)Baa3
Preferred Shelf Non-cumulative , Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Baa3
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Vornado Realty L.P.
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from stable
Issuer: Vornado Realty Trust
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
A well-occupied office portfolio in major CBD markets, diverse
tenant base, laddered lease maturity schedule and strong liquidity
are important credit strengths for Vornado Realty. Its Baa2 senior
unsecured debt rating also reflects its elevated leverage metrics,
modest fixed charge coverage, geographic concentration and large
development pipeline. The REIT's preference for asset-level
mortgage debt results in high secured leverage and a modest unencumbered
asset ratio. Meaningfully lower income contribution from its retail,
hotel and trade show properties, and modest new leasing in the office
segment would likely pressure aggregate income through YE2021.
During the review, we will focus on Vornado Realty's ability
to pursue and substantially conclude deleveraging transactions that will
reduce its net debt + preferred/ EBITDA, calculated including
its prorata share of joint ventures and 100% of Alexander's
Inc.(NYSE: ALX) and excluding the Moynihan train obligation.
Vornado Realty Trust owns 32.4% of Alexander's Inc.and
the CEO of Vornado Realty is also the CEO of Alexander's. The outlook
for the fixed charge coverage ratio, liquidity, progress in
leasing new developments and trends in the spread/containment of the pandemic
will be other material credit considerations.
To the extent, Vornado Realty is able to reduce net det to EBITDA
to about 9x and demonstrate improvement in fixed charge coverage to about
2.5x, the rating could remain at the current level.
The rating outlook will likely reflect the still elevated leverage and
weak operating conditions in the New York retail, hotel and,
to a lesser extent, office markets.
Vornado Realty's 19.1 million square feet operating office
portfolio at share was 96.4% occupied at the end of Q1 2020.
The REIT owns high-quality assets in the New York market and its
buildings in Chicago and San Francisco are also prized assets.
Same-store NOI trends have been modestly negative for the New York
portfolio reflecting pressure on pricing due to new supply. The
San Francisco segment has been reporting solid growth in same-store
NOI and so was the case for the Chicago until market conditions in 2020
affected the trade show business. The REIT has a manageable lease
maturity schedule with less than 11% of its office leases expiring
by YE 2021.
The tenants' inability to tour prospective office spaces since March
would significantly affect new leasing volume for the rest of the year.
On the flip side, tenants' are generally renewing expiring
leases for a few quarters to a couple years, thereby deferring significant
real estate decisions. Trends like remote working, distributed
office locations and migration to economical office markets will be important
considerations for the sector however, many are yet to be proven
and will not meaningfully influence leasing decisions in the next 12-18
months.
Vornado Realty's exposure to New York street retail has declined
significantly when the REIT sold many of its assets to an unconsolidated
joint venture in Q2 2019. In, the second half of 2019,
the retail segment accounted for 20.9% of the REIT's
aggregate NOI. The NOI from the retail sector further declined
to 16.4% in 2020 due to the deteriorating retail landscape
and growing concerns about the pandemic. Cash rent collection from
retail tenants has been lower than the office rent collections,
in the low 50% range versus close to 90% for office,
highlighting distress among its retail tenant pool. Occupancy and
pricing especially in the retail segment would be weak over the next few
quarters likely to result in further decline in income. The REIT's
hotel property has been closed since March and would also be a drag on
earnings in 2020 and possibly 2021.
The REIT's three development projects are in the in-demand
New York Penn station market, but sizeable project costs and leasing
announcements are cause for concern in the current competitive environment.
The proceeds from condominium sales at the 220 Central Park South have
been used to fund the projects and Vornado Realty will likely continue
to do so.
Vornado Realty's net debt + preferred to EBITDA was 8.8x
at the end of Q1 2020 and would likely increase by 0.5-1.0x
due to decline in recurring EBITDA. The ratio is 1.-1.5x
lower if the pro-rata share of joint ventures and Alexanders Inc
are excluded from the calculation. Given the portfolio mix,
the REIT's track record in the New York office market and diversified
capital structure that includes a high proportion of non-recourse
debt and preferred stock, leverage tolerance is moderately higher
than similarly rated peers, nevertheless projected levels are inconsistent
with expectations for the rating.
Vornado Realty's secured leverage and to a lesser extent effective
leverage are also high for the rating level. The metrics excluding
prorata share of joint ventures are moderate because the joint venture
arrangements tend to be more levered and use asset level secured debt
financing.
The REIT's liquidity profile has been a key credit strength for
many years and the financial policy is likely to remain the same.
At the end of Q1 2020, Vornado Realty had over $2.0
billion in cash, including its share in unconsolidated joint ventures
and Alexanders Inc., and $1.7 billion of remaining
capacity in its unsecured credit facility. In the near-term,
cash proceeds from condominium sales will exceed development capital expenditure.
Modest increase in maintenance capital expenditure is likely, but
capital investment related to new leasing will be low. Dividend
policy over the next few quarters and the capital strategy adopted for
the potential asset transactions related to two large assets will influence
its liquidity position in the next 2-4 quarters. The REIT
has about $1.5 billion of mortgage debt maturing in the
next four quarters, all of which will likely be extended or refinanced.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Vornado
Realty of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to office real estate located in high density metro
areas, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Vornado Realty's ratings will likely be downgraded if the net debt
+ preferred to EBITDA remains well above 9.0x, fixed
charge is materially below 2.5x and weak operating trends,
same-store NOI, occupancy and re-leasing spreads persist.
An upgrade is unlikely near-term but would require net debt +
preferred to EBITDA close to 8.0x, fixed charge coverage
above 3.0x and secured leverage below 20%.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is a large office focused REIT
that owns over 24 million square feet of office space, including
its share in unconsolidated joint venture assets, in New York City,
Chicago and San Francisco, has interests in over 2.2 million
square feet of primarily street retail in New York City and 1678 residential
units in New York City.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ranjini Venkatesan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653