Moody's has placed on review for possible upgrade the ratings of the Notes issued by Summit Issuer, LLC

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for possible upgrade the ratings of Summit Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (SummitIG) Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1 variable funding notes, Class A-2 notes, and Class B notes (together, the Series 2020-1 notes), issued by Summit Issuer, LLC. The assets backing the Series 2020-1 notes consist of a dark fiber network primarily located in Northern Virginia and related customer contracts, dark fiber underlying rights agreements, and certain equipment.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Summit Issuer, LLC

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Dec 22, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-2, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Dec 22, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Dec 22, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Since the transaction closing in 2020, the revenue growth and cash flows have been significantly greater than our initial expectations. The revenue growth has exceeded 30% each year with total leverage (including all notes) decreasing to about 6.5 times from about 9.5 times at closing. As a result, Moody's is increasing its revenue growth and decreasing its operating expense assumptions which will likely result in a lower Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each class of notes.

As of December 2022, the network generated annualized run rate recurring revenue (ARRRR) of almost $40 million compared to around $22 million at closing, including annualized booked but not billed revenue attributable to customer contracts that were executed but not yet cashflowing, with the majority of the revenues from hyperscale cloud and content providers.

During the review period, Moody's will evaluate the revised assumptions against future expected long term leverage of the master trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67646. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are sustained revenue growth that is significantly greater than our expectations and significant improvement in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are revenue growth that is materially below our expectations, a significant decline in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network, and the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for the dark fiber network and adversely affect the network's value and revenue. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the network or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

