Moody's has revised New Orleans Port Board of Commissioners, LA's outlook to stable from negative; affirmed A2

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on the New Orleans Port Board of Commissioners, LA's (Port of New Orleans) revenue bonds, affecting approximately $151 million of outstanding rated debt. We have also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A2 rating and outlook revision to stable reflect the port's strong business diversity and solid financial performance supported by cost discipline over the last couple of years despite a challenged cruise segment and global supply chain disruptions. Vessel omissions and container shortages are hamstringing container volume recovery. However, strong performance by the breakbulk business segment relative to budget is offsetting underperformance in containers, in part because certain types of cargo have pivoted to breakbulk because of limited container availability. Revenue from the port's real estate and rail business segments has also been stable throughout the volatility. The A2 rating is additionally supported by the port's unique market position given its access to over 30 major inland hubs via 14,500 miles of navigable waterways through the Mississippi River and its tributaries and service to six Class I railroads.

The rating faces negative pressure because of potential debt related to the proposed Louisiana International Terminal. The new terminal would be located downriver and be capable of handling much larger container vessels. By contrast, the port's existing container terminal complex is located upriver from the Crescent City bridge that restricts clearance at 170 feet. Very preliminary estimates peg total project cost at around $1.5 billion, and the port is in active negotiations with private sector partners to fund the majority of the cost. The outcome of these negotiations and the availability of other potential sources of funding like state and federal grants will determine the amount of debt the port will need to issue. Management plans to proceed only if the port's share of the cost can be self-supported by revenue generated at the new terminal. A prudent approach to leverage relative to expected revenue growth would mitigate the rating pressure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the port will continue to prudently manage costs during the economic recovery from COVID-19 and that consolidated senior and subordinate debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) will remain at least 2.0x over the next year or so. Beyond the outlook period, we expect total DSCRs will remain at least 1.7x as new debt is issued for the current capital plan, but this could change as plans for new debt to finance the Louisiana International Terminal become more clear.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Fixed/guaranteed revenues exceed 60% of operating revenues

- Significantly stronger liquidity sustained above 800 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Adjusted debt to operating revenue projected to exceed 5.0x

- Total DSCRs below 1.5x and cash on hand below 365 days for a sustained period - Sustained declines in cargo and cruise volumes

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the port.

The bonds are secured by a debt service reserve fund sized at the three-prong test. The reserve requirement is satisfied in part with a surety policy issued by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) and cash. Other protections include a 1.25x aggregate annual debt service rate covenant, and by an additional bonds test equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS) over 12 consecutive months of the previous 18 months, or based on projections over the next five years that demonstrate compliance with the rate covenant.

PROFILE

The New Orleans Port Board of Commissioners is an independent political subdivision of the State of Louisiana. The board operates as a landlord port authority for a deep-water, multi-purpose port complex located on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. The board's facilities are located along 22 miles of waterfront on the Mississippi River and the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal (IHNC) and include 52 berths, 23.3 million square feet of cargo-handling area, 3.1 million square feet of covered storage area and 1.7 million square feet of cruise terminal and parking area.

In 2018, the board assumed control of all assets and property of the New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) Railroad, a short line switching railroad that serves the port, local industries and six Class I railroads.

