Moody's has revised the University of Arizona's outlook to stable; Aa2/Aa3 revenue bond ratings affirmed

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 System Revenue Bond (SRB) ratings on University of Arizona, AZ's outstanding debt. The action affects $1 billion in SRBs. Concurrently, we are affirming the Aa3 ratings on both the university's outstanding SPEED and Certificates of Participation (COPs) obligations. This action affects $320 million and $162 million in rated debt, respectively. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the university's improved financial performance with operations being bolstered by modest enrollment increases, solid state support for operations, capital and debt, and steadily increasing research awards. Going forward, management anticipates maintenance of current operating margins and reserve levels, with the university continuing to benefit from ongoing state and federal funding.

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects UArizona's role as the flagship and land grant institution, with a $2.3 billion scope of operations, important position in the provision of medical education for the State of Arizona (Aa1 stable) through its affiliation with Banner Health (not rated), and a very strong research profile. UArizona's total cash and investments of $2.3 billion is underpinned by solid philanthropic support. The Aa2 further incorporates the university's strong market position in Tucson and the state, reflected in steadily increasing enrollment numbers; improved EBIDA margins that are budgeted to remain around current levels through fiscal 2023; above average leverage relative to operations and cash; and liquidity, while stable, that remains below peers. UArizona is focused on increasing its reach, particularly to non-traditional students, through online programming, including the integration of the Global Campus into the university.

The System Revenue Bond (SRB) rating is on parity with the issuer rating at Aa2, reflecting the broad nature of the pledge, which includes tuition, fees and other revenue-producing facilities, such as auxiliary enterprises and indirect cost recovery. The Aa3 ratings on the SPEED bonds, one notch below the System Revenue Bond (SRB) rating, reflects the structure of the SPEED bonds, which include a subordinate lien on system revenues. The Aa3 ratings on the COPs, also one notch below the SRB rating, reflects the structure of the COP leases, which are subject to non-appropriation. The limit to a one notch differential for the COPs evidences the essentiality of the underlying projects to the university.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the University of Arizona reflects our expectation of stable financial performance over the near-term as the university continues to benefit from modest enrollment gains, solid state support and increased research awards. The outlook further incorporates our expectation UArizona will continue to execute its various strategic initiatives without compromising wealth or margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial improvement in financial resources relative to debt and operations

-Material sustained improvement in operating margins even as the university continues to invest in growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial reserves and liquidity

- Weakening of operating margins, resulting in thinning of debt service coverage

- Material reduction in state and federal support for operations, capital and research

- Weakening of brand and financial positioning if unable to successfully execute strategic initiatives

LEGAL SECURITY

The system revenue bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge of a first lien on gross revenues, which include tuition, fees and other revenue-producing facilities including auxiliary enterprises and indirect cost recovery. In fiscal 2022, gross revenues totaled $1.1 billion, which provide 14.8x coverage of annual debt service requirements ($75 million). The system revenue bonds carry a rate covenant requiring the gross revenues of the university for each fiscal year to be at least 1.5x the maximum annual debt service (MADS) due in any fiscal year.

Fifty percent (50%) of the debt service for the Series 2021A and 2021C SRBs, in addition to 50% of the debt service on the outstanding Series 2018B SRBs, will be paid through funding to the university from a state capital infrastructure fund (CIF) legislatively established in fiscal 2017. Under the CIF program, in fiscal 2019, UArizona began receiving at least $11 million annually of additional appropriations to be used for direct capital investment or for debt service on eligible financings. Appropriations from this program will increase each year at the lower of 2% or an inflation index. The program is funded through fiscal 2043.

The COPs are secured by lease payments made by the board, as well as a security interest in the leased properties financed by each specific series of COPs. The leases are unconditional obligations of the board during any current fiscal year, payable from UArizona's operating budget but with no security interest in any revenue stream and subject to non-appropriation risk. Of the $162 million in outstanding COPs, $104 million are designated as research infrastructure (RI) COPs. The RI COPs receive debt service reimbursement in full from an ongoing appropriation in Arizona law since program inception.

PROFILE

The University of Arizona (UArizona) is the flagship and land-grant public higher education institution for the State of Arizona, as well as providing a significant healthcare presence. The main campus is located in Tucson, with an additional medical school and biomedical research campus located in Phoenix. In fiscal 2022, the university reported $2.3 billion in operating revenues and in fall 2022 enrolled around 48,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

