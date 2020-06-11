Moody's has updated the sale date and amount of Birmingham Airport Authority, AL's Series 2020 bonds; A3 rating and stable outlook unaffected

Approximately $112.0 million of rated debt unaffected
New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service reports that the delay in sale date and change in sale amount for Birmingham Airport Authority, AL's Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 (Non-AMT), which we rated on March 5, 2020, will have no impact on the assigned A3 rating or the stable outlook on the currently outstanding bonds. On April 17, 2020, subsequent to the assignment of the A3 to the Series 2020 bonds in March, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from positive.
The amount of the bonds has been updated to $112.0 million from the previously cited $120.1 million for the Series 2020 bonds.
The updated sale date for the Series 2020 bonds will be June 23, 2020 which previously was March 16, 2020.
The A3 rating reflects the authority's strong fiscal stewardship, conservative budgeting practices and robust liquidity position. These credit strengths will allow the authority to maintain credit quality through the unprecedented reduction in passenger volumes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Per TSA checkpoint data, passenger traffic in early April fell to 97% below the same day in 2019 on average across the US. Traffic has begun to slowly come back, with checkpoint data for the first few days in June 2020 between 80% to 90% below 2019 levels.
The authority has taken a number of cost-cutting measures to mitigate the cash flow effects of lower passenger volumes, including restrictions on business travel and eliminating budgeted capital expenditures that were supposed to be funded with internal liquidity or cash flow. Additionally, the authority has prudently managed its debt profile. In December 2019, excess liquidity was used to prepay outstanding debt and achieve future interest expense savings. Further debt service savings will result from the proposed Series 2020 transaction as debt service for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 will be interest only ($5 million annually versus $13 million previously).
The A3 rating also considers the authority's robust liquidity position. Total unrestricted cash as of April 2020 was $64 million and is further supplemented by the receipt of federal stimulus from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The authority received $18.4 million of federal grant monies, of which $15.4 million is still available for use at the authority's discretion.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the authority's robust liquidity will mitigate any detrimental credits effects from the reduced passenger levels through the rest of fiscal 2020 and domestic air travel will begin to ramp up beginning at the start of fiscal 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Sustained enplanement growth at or above similarly-sized airports
- Sustained DSCRs above 2.0x on a Moody's net revenue basis
- Leverage below $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplaned passenger
- Maintenance of liquidity levels above 600 days cash on hand
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Liquidity below 300 days cash on hand
- Significant decline in enplanements due to weakened competitive position versus nearby airports
- Sustained declines in DSCR below 1.3x
- Leverage above $200 debt per O&D enplaned passenger on a sustained basis
LEGAL SECURITY
According to the new 2020 trust indenture, which is largely similar to the 1990 indenture, airport revenue bonds, including the Series 2020 bonds, are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the authority. Passenger facility charges (PFCs) are not pledged to bondholders but can be used to pay debt service for PFC-eligible projects.
The authority covenants to maintain rates to cover debt service (net of PFC monies deposited into the Bond Fund) by at least 1.25x, inclusive of transfers from surplus funds of the authority up to 25% of the aggregate amount required to be deposited in the bond fund for such fiscal year. The debt service reserve fund will be funded by a surety provided by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A2 stable) at the lesser of 125% of average annual debt service, maximum annual debt service, or 10% of principal.
Additional bonds secured by the net revenues of the authority may be issued. However, this is an either-or test: historical revenues provide at least 1.25x coverage of annual debt service of existing and new debt, or prospective revenues, based on an independent consultant's report, provide at least 1.25x coverage for (i) the earlier of a) each of first three fiscal years following completion of financed project; or b) the first three fiscal years following the capitalized interest period of the additional bonds; and, (ii) the first five fiscal years after the issuance of the additional bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds along with restricted cash currently held in the debt service reserve fund will be used to refund the outstanding Series 2010 bonds and pay the costs of issuance.
PROFILE
BHM is a small hub airport located five miles northeast of downtown Birmingham. The airport has two runways and one terminal building which opened in 2013 with three concourses. The airport offers commercial air service to 19 destinations from four airlines.
