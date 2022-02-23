Moody's has upgraded Ascend Performance Materials to Ba3 from B1; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC's ("Ascend") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and the company's senior secured term loan to Ba3 from B1. The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

"Ascend's rating upgrade reflects its improved business profile through reinvestments in operational reliability and new production capacity. Such investments will improve efficiency, lift earnings and allow the company to better cope with the cyclicality in the Nylon 6,6 industry. The company has already improved its earnings in the last several years thanks to tight supply conditions, increasing sales of value-added products and more favorable long-term customer contracts, which in turn allowed it to reinvest into its business. Ascend's business scale, market position and geographic diversity are comparable with other Ba3 rated peers," said Jiming Zou, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ascend's Ba3 CFR reflects its leading market position in the Nylon 6,6 industry, its vertically integrated production of ADN, a key intermediate for Nylon 6,6 with high entry barriers, as well as continued investments to enhance operational reliability and meet growing demand on engineered materials. The company is one of only a few back integrated Nylon 6,6 producers in the world. Nylon 6,6 demand continues to grow thanks to its heat resistance and lightweight features that help automakers meet emission regulations and improve fuel efficiency. The company has grown its portfolio of value-added engineering resins and entered into more favorable long term contracts with margin protection for a large share of its sales. With good earnings generation, Ascend has reinvested in production capacity and operational reliability in the last several years. Such investments will continue in the next two years and help strengthen earnings and cash flows over time.

We expect pent-up demand from the automotive and electronics industry, coupled with tight Nylon 6,6 supply, will keep Ascend's earnings above its mid-cycle level with adjusted debt leverage below 3.0x and sufficient cash flows to fund its elevated capital expenditure in the next two years. Adjusted debt leverage at the end of 2021 was only about 2.0x, thanks to earnings recovery from the pandemic. We expect the company to better cope with the inherently cyclical Nylon 6,6 industry after business investments and maintain its average debt leverage below 4.0x over a business cycle, with maximum leverage below 5.0x and positive free cash flow generation during a downturn.

The Ba3 rating also factors in SK Capital's long-term investment strategy and its track record as well as its intention to support Ascend's business growth with less aggressive leverage compared to other PE-owned companies. Ascend is mainly owned by SK Capital's principals with a long-term investment horizon. Environmental risks remain elevated, as many of the intermediates used to produce Nylon 6,6 are corrosive, hazardous or toxic. Ascend will continue to invest in energy efficiency and environmental projects and has committed to significantly reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Ascend's Ba3 CFR remains constrained by its business concentration in Nylon 6,6 chain products, volatile earnings pattern, as well as risks associated with business acquisitions and shareholder distributions. Ascend's operating performance will continue to be affected by the supply-demand balance in the nylon 6,6 markets, and its large exposure to the automotive industry. The tight supply conditions and high profits in the Nylon 6,6 industry are likely to accelerate capacity expansions and end the cyclical upturn faster than expected. Product substitutions, volatile raw material prices and competition against industry peers also pose challenges to Ascend's Nylon 6,6 business. In addition, it's possiblethe company participates in industry consolidation or makes shareholder distributions.

Ascend's liquidity is adequate to support its operation over the next four quarters, including nearly $400 million availability at the end of 2021 under its $450 million asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated) due in 2024. While elevated capital expenditure will likely absorb cash generated from the businesses in the next two years, we expect capital expenditure will normalize and free cash flow will turn positive from 2024 on. The company will rely on its asset-based revolving credit facility to cover working capital needs during the year. The credit agreement for the asset-based revolving credit facility contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test set at 1.00x. Moody's expects that the company coverage ratio will remain well above this level over the next two years.

The Ba3 rating on the company's $1.1 billion senior secured term loan is in line with the company's CFR, reflecting the preponderance of the term loan in the debt capital structure, despite its effective subordination to the $450 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Moody's ranks the revolver ahead of the term loan in our Loss-Given Default framework based on its access to more liquid collateral in a default scenario compared to the Term Loan. The ABL has a first priority lien on current assets and a second priority lien on fixed assets. The Term Loan has a first priority lien on fixed assets and a second priority lien on current assets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good earnings and its credit metrics will remain adequate for the rating in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade potential is limited by the company's business scale, diversity and continued private equity ownership. However, Moody's could consider upgrading the rating, if Ascend improves its business scale, diversity and reduces its earnings volatility, maintains its adjusted debt leverage consistently below 3 times, generates strong positive free cash flows and is committed to more conservative financial policies. Moody's could downgrade the rating, if the company fails to sustain its strong market position and defend its earnings against the downturn, or pursues more aggressive financial policies. Adjusted debt leverage above 4x over a cycle or above 5x during a downturn, diminishing free cash flow or weakened liquidity profile would also trigger a downgrade

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC ("Ascend") is an integrated propylene based producer of Nylon 6,6. SK Titan Holdings LLC bought the company from Solutia in 2009 and a small remaining equity interest in 2011. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ascend generated about $3.2 billion of revenues in 2021.

