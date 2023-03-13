Moody's has upgraded Momentive Performance Materials to B1; stable outlook

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Momentive Performance Materials Inc.'s (Momentive) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed first-lien senior secured term loan. The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Momentive's improving financial flexibility thanks to its business restructuring, increasing share of specialty silicones, close oversight and strong support by KCC, as well as the anticipated extension of its term loan maturities to 2028. We expect Momentive to accrue business synergies under KCC's ownership and continue to benefit from KCC's guarantee to its second lien term loan. Momentive's improved business fundamentals and its close tie with KCC will help buffer this year's challenging market conditions and support earnings growth in 2024," says Jiming Zou, Moody's lead analyst for Momentive.

The Ba3 rating on the proposed first-lien term loan due 2028 reflects its first lien on substantially non-ABL assets and second lien on all ABL assets and its seniority versus second-lien term loan. The proceeds of the $850 million first-lien term loan will be used to repay its existing $804 million first-lien term loan, cover related issuance fees and expenses and replenish cash reserve. Concurrently, the company is extending the maturity of its $839 million second-lien term loan, which is guaranteed by KCC and unrated by Moody's, to 2028.

Governance factor is a key driver for this rating action, considering KCC's strengthened economic interest in and oversight over Momentive through asset injection, capital contributions and guarantees.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade factors in KCC's strong support to Momentive given their close business links and economic ties. We expect Momentive will prioritize business reinvestment, continue to work on business synergies with KCC and maintain prudent financial policy. KCC has strengthened its economic interest in and control over Momentive through asset injection, capital injections and guarantees since its initial acquisition of Momentive in 2019. KCC now controls 60.4% stake in Momentive, owns 49.8% share in the LP share of SJL's investment in the remaining 39.6% stake in Momentive, and guarantees Momentive's $839 million second-lien term loan. Momentive has become KCC's core subsidiary and accounts for the majority of KCC's profits. Moreover, Momentive's improved earnings profile helps mitigate the event risk associated with its 39.6% stake owned by SJL, a private equity firm whose exit may trigger a recapitalization.

The upgrade also reflects Momentive's improving financial flexibility after debt refinancing. Debt maturities will be extended to 2028 from 2024 after the issuance of new first-lien term loan and renewed second-lien term loan. Momentive has already extended the maturity of its asset-based revolver (unrated) to January 2028 and expanded the revolver commitment to $340 million from $300 million.

Momentive's B1 CFR is supported by its status as one of the largest silicone producers globally, its large number of customers in different industries including automotive, electronics, consumer and construction and geographically diversified production facilities. Momentive has improved its business resilience against the cyclicality in the silicone industry through the phase-out of its basic chemicals production and investments in growth areas such as electronic materials, specialty silanes and urethane additives. We expect Momentive to sustain its mid-cycle EBITDA at about $400 million, which will keep adjusted debt leverage (including pension deficit) close to or below five times over time.

The increasing share of specialty products and potential synergies with KCC will boost future earnings, although 2023 earnings outlook is depressed by a slowing economy and higher interest rates. Strong pricing, favorable demand and tight supply contributed to record EBITDA levels of $467 million and $455 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Estimated adjusted debt leverage was 4.6x at the end of 2022. We expect weak demand and price declines starting in the second half of 2022 will continue in early 2023 before stabilizing in the second half and a market recovery in 2024. In the meantime, Momentive has good liquidity to continue its business transformation and reinvest in specialty products.

Momentive's rating remains constrained by its volaille earnings, exposure to the cyclical end markets, as well as the ongoing business restructuring and reinvestment to stay competitive in the global silicone industry. The company is exposed to the cyclical and competitive silicone industry that requires large capex and working capital consumption. The company's ongoing business restructuring also involve execution risks. However, cooling inflation and improving supply chain will result in working capital release and help cash flow generation in 2023 and 2024.

Momentive's good liquidity is supported by its cash balance of $115 million, expected positive free cash flow in the next 12 months and $189 million availability under the $300 million ABL facility at the end of December 2022. Its new $340 million ABL facility has a financial covenant -- a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, which will be tested if its revolver availability falls below 10% of the borrowing base or $27.5 million. KCC's existing second-lien term loan agreement requires Momentive to comply with a net leverage maintenance covenant of not exceeding 5.5x at the end of 2022 and 2023. A new financial covenant at KCC in lieu of Momentive is expected for the expected new second-lien term loan.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Momentive's business transformation and reinvestments and continued support from KCC will buffer challenging market conditions and ensure its credit profile in line with the rating requirements.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Momentive's highly negative credit impact score (CIS-4) mainly reflects the company's governance risks such as elevated debt leverage and the partial ownership by a private equity firm. The company also faces very high environmental risks due to the energy and water intensity of producing silicones, waste and pollution at its manufacturing facilities and environmental remediation requirements at its closed facilities. The company's exposure to social risks such as health and safety, responsible production is high, which is in line with the chemical sector. The company could also be subject to strikes or work stoppages by, or disputes with, labor unions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrade could be considered, if the company continues to increase its specialty product offerings, improve earnings and reduce debt leverage on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would require consistently positive free cash flow, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 4.0x, a stable shareholder base.

Momentive's ratings will be downgraded, if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 5.0x or liquidity profile deteriorates with negative free cash flow or failure to refinance its term loans. A deterioration in KCC's ability and willingness to support Momentive's financial wellbeing would also have negative rating implication.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc., based in New York, US, is one of the largest global producers of silicones and silicone derivatives. Silicones, or more accurately, polymerized siloxanes or polysiloxanes, are mixed inorganic-organic polymers that are used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications including agriculture, automotive, electronics, healthcare, personal care, textiles, and sealants. KCC Corporation and SJL Partners LLC acquired MPM Holdings Inc., the holding company of Momentive, for approximately $3.1 billion in 2019. Momentive generated $2.7 billion in revenues in 2021.

