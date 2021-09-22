Moody's has upgraded Polymer Additives' (Valtris) ratings to B3; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
Polymer Additives, Inc.'s (d/b/a Valtris Specialty Chemicals)
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, its Probability of
Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, as well
as the company's senior secured first lien revolver and term loan to B3
from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.
"Valtris' rating upgrade is supported by its improved credit metrics
after recent earnings rebound, as well as the expected free cash
flow generation given continued robust demand for polymer additives,"
says Jiming Zou, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst for
Valtris.
Rating Upgrades:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Polymer Additives, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Polymer Additives, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Rebound in sales volume, price increases and favorable product mix
have boosted Valtris' sales and earnings to multiyear high,
despite inflationary raw material and freight costs. Its EBITDA
almost doubled in the first half of 2021 from the same period a year ago
and even exceeded pre-pandemic level. Demand for polymer
additives such as plasticizers, stabilizers and lubricants has been
improving thanks to strong end markets and customers restocking.
In particular, building, transport, packaging,
consumer and healthcare sectors are driving demand for PVC, polyolefin
and coatings products that require polymer additives.
Valtris' strong earnings resulted in a significant improvement in
adjusted debt leverage to about 5 times at the end of June 2021 from 7.0x
at the end of December 2020. Although market tailwind will eventually
fade and Valtris' earnings will revert to more normalized level
likely in the next 12-18 months, we expect the company to
sustain its debt leverage below 7.0x, as prior to the pandemic.
Such debt leverage supports its B3 CFR.
The upgrade also reflected the company's improved financial flexibility
and reduced covenant compliance risk. We expect its free cash flow
will become positive in the next 12-18 months. As of June
30, 2021, Valtris' liquidity sources included $9 million
cash on hand and $40 million availability under its $60
million revolving credit facility. The company has a springing
first-lien net leverage covenant of not exceeding 7.85x,
which will only be tested if more than 35% (or $21 million)
of the revolver is drawn. We expect Valtris to remain in compliance
with the covenant.
Valtris' rating is supported by its leadership in niche applications such
as bio-based plasticizers and specialty fast-fusing plasticizers.
Its business profile is also backed by a broad customer base, geographic
diversification, and entrenched customer relations. The acquisition
of INEOS' businesses, including esters, chlorotoluenes and
derivatives, in 2018 expanded the company's revenues base and its
product offerings with environmentally friendly esters plasticizers and
offer growth opportunities in benzyl alcohol and derivatives.
Valtris' rating is constrained by its relatively small business scale,
exposure to commoditized products and regulatory risks that accelerate
product substitutions. Despite its leadership positions in niche
applications, Valtris competes in a largely commoditized polymer
additives market with sufficient capacity, supply and substitutes.
The company's rating has also factored in environmental, social
and governance considerations. Government regulations on phthalate
plasticizers due to their perceived health hazards continue to impact
the sales of certain Valtris products such as butyl benzyl phthalate plasticizers
(BBP), while offering growth opportunities in environmentally friendly
plasticizers. The ownership by a private equity firm has constrained
Valtris' credit profile given the aggressive debt leverage and debt-funded
acquisitions.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for polymer
additives will remain robust and Valtris' credit metrics will remain
adequate for the rating in the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the company reduces its
debt leverage below 6.0x by repaying debt or increasing earnings,
achieves Retained Cash Flow/Debt sustainably above 10% and improves
its liquidity profile through consistent free cash flow generation.
Conversely, the ratings could be lowered if profitability or liquidity
deteriorates, resulting in negative free cash flow, lower
margins, or debt leverage exceeding 7.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Polymer Additives, Inc., d/b/a Valtris Specialty Chemicals,
is a manufacturer of a diverse set of polymer modifiers, lubricants,
and stabilizers primarily used as additives in the production of plastics.
Valtris is owned by H.I.G. Capital LLC, which
purchased Valtris as the majority of the assets associated with Ferro
Corporation's Polymer Additives Division in December 2014. In 2018,
Valtris acquired certain businesses from Ineos Group Holdings S.A.
Valtris generated about $600 million in sales in 2020.
