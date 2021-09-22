Moody's has upgraded Polymer Additives' (Valtris) ratings to B3; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Polymer Additives, Inc.'s (d/b/a Valtris Specialty Chemicals) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, as well as the company's senior secured first lien revolver and term loan to B3 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

"Valtris' rating upgrade is supported by its improved credit metrics after recent earnings rebound, as well as the expected free cash flow generation given continued robust demand for polymer additives," says Jiming Zou, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst for Valtris.

Rating Upgrades:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Polymer Additives, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Polymer Additives, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rebound in sales volume, price increases and favorable product mix have boosted Valtris' sales and earnings to multiyear high, despite inflationary raw material and freight costs. Its EBITDA almost doubled in the first half of 2021 from the same period a year ago and even exceeded pre-pandemic level. Demand for polymer additives such as plasticizers, stabilizers and lubricants has been improving thanks to strong end markets and customers restocking. In particular, building, transport, packaging, consumer and healthcare sectors are driving demand for PVC, polyolefin and coatings products that require polymer additives.

Valtris' strong earnings resulted in a significant improvement in adjusted debt leverage to about 5 times at the end of June 2021 from 7.0x at the end of December 2020. Although market tailwind will eventually fade and Valtris' earnings will revert to more normalized level likely in the next 12-18 months, we expect the company to sustain its debt leverage below 7.0x, as prior to the pandemic. Such debt leverage supports its B3 CFR.

The upgrade also reflected the company's improved financial flexibility and reduced covenant compliance risk. We expect its free cash flow will become positive in the next 12-18 months. As of June 30, 2021, Valtris' liquidity sources included $9 million cash on hand and $40 million availability under its $60 million revolving credit facility. The company has a springing first-lien net leverage covenant of not exceeding 7.85x, which will only be tested if more than 35% (or $21 million) of the revolver is drawn. We expect Valtris to remain in compliance with the covenant.

Valtris' rating is supported by its leadership in niche applications such as bio-based plasticizers and specialty fast-fusing plasticizers. Its business profile is also backed by a broad customer base, geographic diversification, and entrenched customer relations. The acquisition of INEOS' businesses, including esters, chlorotoluenes and derivatives, in 2018 expanded the company's revenues base and its product offerings with environmentally friendly esters plasticizers and offer growth opportunities in benzyl alcohol and derivatives.

Valtris' rating is constrained by its relatively small business scale, exposure to commoditized products and regulatory risks that accelerate product substitutions. Despite its leadership positions in niche applications, Valtris competes in a largely commoditized polymer additives market with sufficient capacity, supply and substitutes.

The company's rating has also factored in environmental, social and governance considerations. Government regulations on phthalate plasticizers due to their perceived health hazards continue to impact the sales of certain Valtris products such as butyl benzyl phthalate plasticizers (BBP), while offering growth opportunities in environmentally friendly plasticizers. The ownership by a private equity firm has constrained Valtris' credit profile given the aggressive debt leverage and debt-funded acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for polymer additives will remain robust and Valtris' credit metrics will remain adequate for the rating in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the company reduces its debt leverage below 6.0x by repaying debt or increasing earnings, achieves Retained Cash Flow/Debt sustainably above 10% and improves its liquidity profile through consistent free cash flow generation. Conversely, the ratings could be lowered if profitability or liquidity deteriorates, resulting in negative free cash flow, lower margins, or debt leverage exceeding 7.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Polymer Additives, Inc., d/b/a Valtris Specialty Chemicals, is a manufacturer of a diverse set of polymer modifiers, lubricants, and stabilizers primarily used as additives in the production of plastics. Valtris is owned by H.I.G. Capital LLC, which purchased Valtris as the majority of the assets associated with Ferro Corporation's Polymer Additives Division in December 2014. In 2018, Valtris acquired certain businesses from Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Valtris generated about $600 million in sales in 2020.

