Moody's has withdrawn Ekurhuleni Water Care Company's ratings for business reasons

Johannesburg, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today withdrawn Ekurhuleni Water Care Company's Caa1/B2.za long term Global Scale and National Scale issuer ratings as well as the negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

Glossary of Terms and Acronyms

Credit Rating: A Credit Rating is an opinion from Moody's Investors Service (MIS) regarding the creditworthiness of an entity, a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, or of an issuer of such a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, issued using an established and defined ranking system of rating categories.

Debt: Long term debt (including liability for capital leases) plus short term debt plus current portion of long term debt. May also be adjusted to include other long term obligations, such as leases and pensions.

Global Scale Long Term Credit Rating: Long-term ratings are assigned to issuers or obligations with an original maturity of one year or more and reflect both on the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event of default.

Global Scale Ratings: Ratings assigned on Moody's global long-term and short-term rating scales are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of financial obligations issued by non-financial corporates, financial institutions, structured finance vehicles, project finance vehicles, and public sector entities.

Global Scale Short Term Credit Rating: Short-term ratings are assigned to obligations with an original maturity of thirteen months or less and reflect the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments.

Issuer: The term Issuer means any entity by which a Security has been issued, guaranteed, or by which the credit underlying a Security has been otherwise supported. The term Issuer also includes the corporate parent or majority-owned subsidiary of an Issuer.

Issuer Rating: Issuer Ratings are opinions of the ability of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts.

National Scale Long Term Rating: Moody's long-term National Scale Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative creditworthiness of issuers and financial obligations within a particular country. NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries; rather, they address relative credit risk within a given country.

National Scale Short Term Rating: Moody's short-term NSRs are opinions of the ability of issuers in a given country, relative to other domestic issuers, to repay debt obligations that have an original maturity not exceeding one year. Short term NSRs in one country should not be compared with short-term NSRs in another country, or with Moody's global ratings.

Outlook: An Outlook is an opinion regarding the likely direction of an issuer's rating over the medium term.

Rating Outlook: A Moody's rating outlook is an opinion regarding the likely rating direction over the medium term. Rating outlooks fall into four categories: Positive (POS), Negative (NEG), Stable (STA), and Developing (DEV). Outlooks may be assigned at the issuer level or at the rating level.

Withdrawn: When Moody's no longer rates an obligation on which it previously maintained a rating, the symbol WR is employed.

For further information on these definitions or on Moody's ratings symbols, please consult the Rating Symbols and Definitions document on www.moodys.com

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The rating for 822471425, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni Water Care Company was initially assigned on 11 May 2011 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Apr 2022.

The rating for 822471425, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni Water Care Company was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Apr 2022.

Only credit rating actions issued by Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd are considered for the purpose of this disclosure.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer page on www.moodys.com for additional rating history details. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. On this basis, the rated entity or its agent(s) is considered to be a participating entity. The rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable, including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The information available and considered in determining the credit rating is of appropriate quality relative to that available for similar obligors, securities or money market instruments.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

I hereby attest, as a person who has responsibility for this Credit Rating Action, that to the best of my knowledge:

1. No part of these Credit Ratings were influenced by any other business activities;

2. The Credit Ratings were based solely on the merits of the obligor, security, or money market instruments being rated; and

3. The Credit Ratings were an independent evaluation of the credit risk of the obligors, securities, or money market instruments.

Massimo Visconti, VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

