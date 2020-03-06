Moody's has withdrawn the Breede Valley Local Municipality Ba2/A2.za issuer ratings with stable outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody's to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody's credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody's credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody's credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Breede Valley, Municipality of Related Research Credit Opinion: Municipality of Breede Valley (South Africa): Update following rating affirmation Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Breede Valley, Municipality of Rating Action: Moody's takes rating actions on 11 South African sub-sovereign issuers Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Breede Valley, Municipality of Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Breede Valley, Municipality of Rating Action: Moody's has withdrawn the Breede Valley Local Municipality Ba2/A2.za issuer ratings with stable outlook 06 Mar 2020 Johannesburg, March 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today withdrawn the Ba2/ A2.za issuer ratings and stable outlook of Municipality of Breede Valley for its own business reasons. Moody's has also withdrawn the municipality's short term issuer ratings of NP/P-1.za. The following ratings were withdrawn: - GSR Long Term Issuer Rating: Ba2 - GSR Short Term Issuer Rating: NP - NSR Long Term issuer Rating A2.za -- NSR Short Term issuer Rating P-1.za RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. Moody's has also withdrawn the municipality's short term issuer ratings of NP/P-1.za. The following ratings were withdrawn: - GSR Long Term Issuer Rating: Ba2 - GSR Short Term Issuer Rating: NP - NSR Long Term issuer Rating A2.za -- NSR Short Term issuer Rating P-1.za RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. Glossary of Terms and Acronyms Credit Rating: A Credit Rating is an opinion from Moody's Investors Service (MIS) regarding the creditworthiness of an entity, a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, or of an issuer of such a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, issued using an established and defined ranking system of rating categories. Debt: Long term debt (including liability for capital leases) plus short term debt plus current portion of long term debt. May also be adjusted to include other long term obligations, such as leases and pensions. Global Scale Long Term Credit Rating: Long-term ratings are assigned to issuers or obligations with an original maturity of one year or more and reflect both on the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event of default. Global Scale Ratings: Ratings assigned on Moody's global long-term and short-term rating scales are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of financial obligations issued by non-financial corporates, financial institutions, structured finance vehicles, project finance vehicles, and public sector entities. Global Scale Short Term Credit Rating: Short-term ratings are assigned to obligations with an original maturity of thirteen months or less and reflect the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments. Issuer: The term Issuer means any entity by which a Security has been issued, guaranteed, or by which the credit underlying a Security has been otherwise supported. The term Issuer also includes the corporate parent or majority-owned subsidiary of an Issuer. Issuer Rating: Issuer Ratings are opinions of the ability of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts. National Scale Long Term Rating: Moody's long-term National Scale Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative creditworthiness of issuers and financial obligations within a particular country. NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries; rather, they address relative credit risk within a given country. National Scale Short Term Rating: Moody's short-term NSRs are opinions of the ability of issuers in a given country, relative to other domestic issuers, to repay debt obligations that have an original maturity not exceeding one year. Short term NSRs in one country should not be compared with short-term NSRs in another country, or with Moody's global ratings. Outlook: An Outlook is an opinion regarding the likely direction of an issuer's rating over the medium term. Rating Outlook: A Moody's rating outlook is an opinion regarding the likely rating direction over the medium term. Rating outlooks fall into four categories: Positive (POS), Negative (NEG), Stable (STA), and Developing (DEV). Outlooks may be assigned at the issuer level or at the rating level. Rating Review: A rating review indicates that a rating is under consideration for a change in the near term. A rating can be placed on review for upgrade (UPG), downgrade (DNG), or more rarely with direction uncertain (UNC). A review may end with a rating being upgraded, downgraded, or confirmed without a change to the rating. Ratings on review are said to be on Moody's "Watchlist" or "On Watch". Withdrawn: When Moody's no longer rates an obligation on which it previously maintained a rating, the symbol WR is employed. For further information on these definitions or on Moody's ratings symbols, please consult the Rating Symbols and Definitions document on www.moodys.com REGULATORY DISCLOSURES The rating for 820596243, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING ZAR of Breede Valley, Municipality of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. The rating for 820596243, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Breede Valley, Municipality of was initially assigned on 27 May 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. The rating for 820596243, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Breede Valley, Municipality of was initially assigned on 26 May 2015 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. The rating for 820596243, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Breede Valley, Municipality of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. Only credit rating actions issued by Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd are considered for the purpose of this disclosure. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer page on www.moodys.com for additional rating history details. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. On this basis, the rated entity or its agent(s) is considered to be a participating entity. The rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable, including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The information available and considered in determining the credit rating is of appropriate quality relative to that available for similar obligors, securities or money market instruments. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. This Credit Rating Action is derived exclusively from an existing Credit Rating of a program, series, category/class of debt, support provider or primary rated entity (the "Existing Rating"). I hereby attest, as a person with responsibility for this Credit Rating Action, that to the best of my knowledge, based on (i) my participation in the rating committee that determined the Existing Rating, or my supervisory responsibilities as First-Level Managing Director, (ii) any materials I reviewed in connection with that rating committee, (iii) the attestations provided by members of that rating committee, if any; (iv) the annual certifications to Moody's Conflict of Interest Procedure made by members of that rating committee and the rating analyst(s), if any, who approved this Credit Rating Action, and the responsibility of such committee members and rating analyst(s) to inform a supervisor if any conflict of interest should arise; and/or (v) the fact that, although other non-analytical Moody's personnel may have been involved in this Credit Rating Action, their involvement is limited to administrative duties: 1) No part of this Credit Rating Action was influenced by any other business activities of Moody's Corporation-- i.e., this Credit Rating Action was not affected by the existence of, or potential for, other business relationships between Moody's Investors Service or its affiliates and the Rated Entity or its affiliates, or the non-existence of any such relationships; 2) This Credit Rating Action was based solely on the merits of the obligor(s), security(ies) or instrument(s) being rated; and 3) This Credit Rating Action was an independent evaluation of the credit risk of the obligor(s), security(ies), or instrument(s) assessed in this Credit Rating Action and is subject to the potential limitations of the Credit Rating disclosed with this Credit Rating Action. David Rubinoff , MD - Sub Sovereigns Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Daniel Mazibuko Associate Lead Analyst Sub-Sovereign Group Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Associate Lead Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Forum

2 Maude Street

2196 Sandton

Johannesburg

South Africa

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

David Rubinoff

MD - Sub-Sovereigns

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Forum

2 Maude Street

2196 Sandton

Johannesburg

South Africa

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

