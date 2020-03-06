Moody's has withdrawn the Breede Valley Local Municipality Ba2/A2.za issuer ratings with stable outlook

Johannesburg, March 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today withdrawn the Ba2/ A2.za issuer
ratings and stable outlook of Municipality of Breede Valley for its own
business reasons. Moody's has also withdrawn the municipality's
short term issuer ratings of NP/P-1.za.
The following ratings were withdrawn:
- GSR Long Term Issuer Rating: Ba2
- GSR Short Term Issuer Rating: NP
- NSR Long Term issuer Rating A2.za
-- NSR Short Term issuer Rating P-1.za
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal
of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier
signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.
For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings,
please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016
entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings".
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
Daniel Mazibuko
Associate Lead Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
The Forum
2 Maude Street
2196 Sandton
Johannesburg
South Africa
David Rubinoff
MD - Sub-Sovereigns
Sub-Sovereign Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
The Forum
2 Maude Street
2196 Sandton
Johannesburg
South Africa
